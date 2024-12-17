Israel likely to respond to Yemen's Houthis, Houthi drone causes sirens across central Israel

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Houthis fire ballistic missile at Tel Aviv, fragments crash into Jerusalem apartment The IDF added that the missile did not cross into Israeli territory, however, alerts sounded due to concerns over falling interception debris. JERUSALEM POST STAFF By An anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, October 22, 2024. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90) The IAF's 'Arrow' air defense system intercepted a missile that was launched from the Houthis in Yemen on Monday, which activated sirens in Tel Aviv, and surrounding areas, the military announced. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

Netanyahu meets with Trump's envoy for hostage affairs JERUSALEM POST STAFF By breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Adam Buehler, US President-elect Donald Trump's designated envoy for hostage affairs, on Monday evening, the Prime Minister's Office announced. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

Syrian rebel leader slams Israel's expansion of buffer zone JERUSALEM POST STAFF By breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF) HTS leader Ahmed Al-Shara slammed Israel for its expansion into Syrian territory, which the rebel leader claimed is a violation of the 1974 agreement, in an interview with journalists, the New York Times reported on Monday. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

Security cabinet kept in the dark on hostage deal negotiations The proposed deal reportedly includes the release of women, ailing individuals, and hostages aged over 50. By AMICHAI STEIN A man walks past posters of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 25, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) Security cabinet ministers are being kept in the dark about details of a potential Gaza hostage deal, sources told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

CENTCOM strikes Houthis in Yemen JERUSALEM POST STAFF By breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF) The US conducted precision strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM announced on X/Twitter on Monday night. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

Biden celebrates final White House Hanukkah party with promise to bring hostages home "I've gotten over 100 hostages out. I will not stop until I get every single one of them out," Biden said HANNAH SARISOHN By U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted Syria's Bashar al-Assad, at the White House, in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO) President Joe Biden opened the doors of the White House on Monday night to Jewish community leaders and supporters for the final Hanukkah celebration of his administration, ending his last formal Jewish gathering as president preaching hope and support for Israel. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less

Israel is likely to finally respond to Yemen's Houthis, 'Post' has learned The Jerusalem Post learned that Israel has lost patience with the Houthis and may be ready to act. YONAH JEREMY BOB By Supporters of Yemen's Houthis attend a rally in solidarity "with the people of Gaza" in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on December 13, 2024. (photo credit: Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images) Israel is likely to finally respond to Yemen’s Houthis in the coming weeks, The Jerusalem Post learned on Monday following yet another ballistic missile attack by the Iranian proxy. Go to the full article >> Show More Show Less