Israel likely to respond to Yemen's Houthis, Houthi drone causes sirens across central Israel
The IDF added that the missile did not cross into Israeli territory, however, alerts sounded due to concerns over falling interception debris.
The IAF's 'Arrow' air defense system intercepted a missile that was launched from the Houthis in Yemen on Monday, which activated sirens in Tel Aviv, and surrounding areas, the military announced.
Netanyahu meets with Trump's envoy for hostage affairs
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Adam Buehler, US President-elect Donald Trump's designated envoy for hostage affairs, on Monday evening, the Prime Minister's Office announced.
Syrian rebel leader slams Israel's expansion of buffer zone
HTS leader Ahmed Al-Shara slammed Israel for its expansion into Syrian territory, which the rebel leader claimed is a violation of the 1974 agreement, in an interview with journalists, the New York Times reported on Monday.
Security cabinet kept in the dark on hostage deal negotiations
The proposed deal reportedly includes the release of women, ailing individuals, and hostages aged over 50.
Security cabinet ministers are being kept in the dark about details of a potential Gaza hostage deal, sources told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.
CENTCOM strikes Houthis in Yemen
The US conducted precision strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM announced on X/Twitter on Monday night.
Go to the full article >>
Biden celebrates final White House Hanukkah party with promise to bring hostages home
"I've gotten over 100 hostages out. I will not stop until I get every single one of them out," Biden said
President Joe Biden opened the doors of the White House on Monday night to Jewish community leaders and supporters for the final Hanukkah celebration of his administration, ending his last formal Jewish gathering as president preaching hope and support for Israel.
Israel is likely to finally respond to Yemen's Houthis, 'Post' has learned
The Jerusalem Post learned that Israel has lost patience with the Houthis and may be ready to act.
Israel is likely to finally respond to Yemen's Houthis in the coming weeks, The Jerusalem Post learned on Monday following yet another ballistic missile attack by the Iranian proxy.
Residents of Syrian Golan villages, rebels transfer Assad weapons to IDF - report
Syrian villagers and rebels near the buffer zone are handing over Assad's former weapons cache—including chemical warfare materials—to the IDF, marking a significant shift in regional dynamics.
Villagers and rebels in the Syrian Golan and around the buffer zone have been transferring weapons from the previous regime to the IDF to be taken to Israel, N12 revealed in exclusive footage on Monday.
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.