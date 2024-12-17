Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Israel likely to respond to Yemen's Houthis, Houthi drone causes sirens across central Israel

Syrian rebels and villagers hand over Assad weapons to IDF • Biden promises to fight to bring hostages home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers stand atop tanks in the Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria. (photo credit: REUTERS)
IDF soldiers stand atop tanks in the Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria.
Houthis fire ballistic missile at Tel Aviv, fragments crash into Jerusalem apartment

The IDF added that the missile did not cross into Israeli territory, however, alerts sounded due to concerns over falling interception debris.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, October 22, 2024. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
An anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from Lebanon, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, October 22, 2024.
The IAF's 'Arrow' air defense system intercepted a missile that was launched from the Houthis in Yemen on Monday, which activated sirens in Tel Aviv, and surrounding areas, the military announced.

Netanyahu meets with Trump's envoy for hostage affairs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Adam Buehler, US President-elect Donald Trump's designated envoy for hostage affairs, on Monday evening, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

Syrian rebel leader slams Israel's expansion of buffer zone

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
HTS leader Ahmed Al-Shara slammed Israel for its expansion into Syrian territory, which the rebel leader claimed is a violation of the 1974 agreement, in an interview with journalists, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Security cabinet kept in the dark on hostage deal negotiations

The proposed deal reportedly includes the release of women, ailing individuals, and hostages aged over 50.

By AMICHAI STEIN
A man walks past posters of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 25, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A man walks past posters of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 25, 2024.
Security cabinet ministers are being kept in the dark about details of a potential Gaza hostage deal, sources told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

CENTCOM strikes Houthis in Yemen

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The US conducted precision strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, CENTCOM announced on X/Twitter on Monday night.

Biden celebrates final White House Hanukkah party with promise to bring hostages home

"I've gotten over 100 hostages out. I will not stop until I get every single one of them out," Biden said

By HANNAH SARISOHN
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted Syria's Bashar al-Assad, at the White House, in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after Syrian rebels announced that they have ousted Syria's Bashar al-Assad, at the White House, in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2024.
President Joe Biden opened the doors of the White House on Monday night to Jewish community leaders and supporters for the final Hanukkah celebration of his administration, ending his last formal Jewish gathering as president preaching hope and support for Israel. 

Israel is likely to finally respond to Yemen's Houthis, 'Post' has learned

The Jerusalem Post learned that Israel has lost patience with the Houthis and may be ready to act.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Supporters of Yemen's Houthis attend a rally in solidarity "with the people of Gaza" in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on December 13, 2024. (photo credit: Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)
Supporters of Yemen's Houthis attend a rally in solidarity "with the people of Gaza" in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on December 13, 2024.
Israel is likely to finally respond to Yemen’s Houthis in the coming weeks, The Jerusalem Post learned on Monday following yet another ballistic missile attack by the Iranian proxy.

Residents of Syrian Golan villages, rebels transfer Assad weapons to IDF - report

Syrian villagers and rebels near the buffer zone are handing over Assad's former weapons cache—including chemical warfare materials—to the IDF, marking a significant shift in regional dynamics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers stand atop tanks in the Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria. (photo credit: REUTERS)
IDF soldiers stand atop tanks in the Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria.
Villagers and rebels in the Syrian Golan and around the buffer zone have been transferring weapons from the previous regime to the IDF to be taken to Israel, N12 revealed in exclusive footage on Monday.

What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.