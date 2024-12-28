IDF intercepts projectile from Yemen, IDF to pursue broader Houthi campaign - report
Explosions heard in Sana'a • Israeli official says Houthis 'more technologically advanced than perceived' • WHO says northern Gaza hospital 'out of service' due to IDF activity
Explosions heard in Sana'a, Yemen - report
US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said earlier on Friday, "US attacks against the Houthis will continue as long as their threat to ships and Israel persists."
Explosions were heard in Sana'a, Yemen, Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported Friday evening.
The attack reportedly targeted a military compound in central Sana'a and the Sana'a International Airport in the north of the city. According to the report, there was another strike in the Al-Nadha neighborhood.
The explosions were so powerful that homes surrounding the targeted sites shook, Al-Hadath reported, citing sources.
It is unclear whether the United States or Britain struck the Iran-backed terror stronghold. The Israeli air force has clarified that the attack was not Israeli, and there are reports that suggest that the strikes were from the US, according to Maariv. Army Radio reported, citing reports in Yemen, that the attacks were attributed to the US and Britain.
The strikes follow a Houthi attack on Israel in the early hours of Friday morning.Go to the full article >>
WHO says northern Gaza hospital 'out of service' due to IDF activity
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the Kamal Adwan Hospital in in the northern Gaza Strip, is "out of service" due to IDF operations against Hamas in the area.
"Initial reports indicate that some key departments were severely burnt and destroyed during the raid," the WHO said, and that "60 health workers and 25 patients in critical condition, including those on ventilators."
The IDF announced that fighters from 401st Brigade raided the area following preliminary intelligence information about the presence of Hamas terrorists and their activity there.Go to the full article >>
The last man standing: Israeli official says Houthis 'more technologically advanced than perceived'
While the Houthis may be the last of Iran's axis standing, Israel's battle against them will not be so easy.
Israel's battle against the Iran-backed Houthi terror groups in Yemen may be more difficult than previously thought, an anonymous Israeli official told The Washington Post on Friday.
One key difficulty is The Houthis “are more technologically advanced than perceived by many,” the official said while stressing that the terror group should not be “underrated."
The official went on to explain that thanks to the backing from the Islamic Republic, the Houthis have been able to take “practical steps” in pursuing their ideology, which calls for the destruction of Israel.
“The Houthis want a war of attrition on Israel, to continue firing so that they can say, ‘We are the real resistance,’" Yoel Guzansky, a former official on Israel’s National Security Council, told the Post.Go to the full article >>
Rockets sirens sound in Jerusalem, Dead Sea, southern West Bank due to Houthi missile
The missile launched was intercepted before it could reach into Israeli territory.
Rocket sirens sounded in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea, the southern West Bank, and the southern Negev early Saturday morning.
The IDF announced that the sirens were activated following a launch from Yemen, and that a missile was intercepted by the IAF before it could cross into Israeli territory.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.