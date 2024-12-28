IDF intercepts projectile from Yemen, IDF to pursue broader Houthi campaign - report

A view of the damaged control tower of Sanaa Airport, one day after Israeli airstrikes hit the airport, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 27, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Explosions were heard in Sana'a, Yemen, Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported Friday evening.

The attack reportedly targeted a military compound in central Sana'a and the Sana'a International Airport in the north of the city. According to the report, there was another strike in the Al-Nadha neighborhood.

The explosions were so powerful that homes surrounding the targeted sites shook, Al-Hadath reported, citing sources.

It is unclear whether the United States or Britain struck the Iran-backed terror stronghold. The Israeli air force has clarified that the attack was not Israeli, and there are reports that suggest that the strikes were from the US, according to Maariv. Army Radio reported, citing reports in Yemen, that the attacks were attributed to the US and Britain.

The strikes follow a Houthi attack on Israel in the early hours of Friday morning.