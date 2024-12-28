IDF issues Gaza evacuation orders after sirens activate in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 28, 2024 17:24
IDF Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichai Adraee issues an urgent evacuation warning to areas in the northern Gaza Strip, December 28, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, SCREENSHOT/X)
IDF Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichai Adraee issues an urgent evacuation warning to areas in the northern Gaza Strip, December 28, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, SCREENSHOT/X)

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued an urgent evacuation warning for Gazans in the northern Gaza area, particularly Beit Hanoun, on X/Twitter on Saturday.

The evacuation warning comes shortly after two rockets from the strip activated sirens in the Jerusalem and Shfela areas.

According to the IDF, two rockets were launched from Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip towards Jerusalem before being successfully intercepted by the IAF.

Rockets in Gaza border communities

Earlier on Saturday, additional rockets from the strip activated sirens in the Gaza border communities of Mefalsim and Nir Am in southern Israel.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA) no injuries were reported as a result of either rocket attack.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Hamas
Jerusalem
Magen David Adom
Rocket Attack
Gaza Strip
Israel-Hamas War