IDF issues Gaza evacuation orders after sirens activate in Jerusalem

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee issued an urgent evacuation warning for Gazans in the northern Gaza area, particularly Beit Hanoun, on X/Twitter on Saturday.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى كل من لم يخلي بعد المنطقة المحددة في الخريطة ومنطقة بيت حانون بالتحديد لقد تم تحذير هذه المنطقة مرات عديدة في الماضي يعمل جيش الدفاع في هذه المنطقة بقوة. عليكم اخلاء المنطقة فورًا والانتقال جنوبًا نحو طريق صلاح الدين. الانتقال عبر طريق آخر يعرضكم… pic.twitter.com/UVgcMH8R9Z — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 28, 2024

The evacuation warning comes shortly after two rockets from the strip activated sirens in the Jerusalem and Shfela areas.

According to the IDF, two rockets were launched from Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip towards Jerusalem before being successfully intercepted by the IAF.

Rockets in Gaza border communities

Earlier on Saturday, additional rockets from the strip activated sirens in the Gaza border communities of Mefalsim and Nir Am in southern Israel.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA) no injuries were reported as a result of either rocket attack.

This is a developing story.