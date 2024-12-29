IDF issues evacuation orders in Gaza, Israel destroys terror tunnel
IDF find hundreds of Hamas terrorists in Gaza hospital raid • PM to undergo operation
Overlooked warning: Rescued hostage's testimony could've stopped Rafah tragedy - report
Despite repeating his account twice, Alkadi's claims were dismissed. A few days later, the bodies of six hostages were discovered in the same tunnel.
Rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi told the IDF that he heard a woman speaking Hebrew in nearby tunnels, but his testimony was ignored, according to a Saturday report by N12.
Health Ministry report exposes horrific experiences hostages endured in captivity
The report documented widespread abuse of returned hostages, including sexual abuse, beatings, starvation, and isolation.
This article contains depictions of torture pertaining to the Gaza hostages, which may not be suitable for some readers.
The medical and psychological conditions of hostages who returned from Hamas captivity in Gaza were revealed in a Saturday Health Ministry report, which will be submitted to the United Nations this week.
Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal operation, not to appear in court for trial
Although Netanyahu's health issues began on Wednesday, no notifications of the Prime Minister's health have been issued until now.
"On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent an examination at Hadassah Hospital, where a urinary tract infection caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia was detected. Over the past few days, the prime minister has received antibiotic treatment, which successfully eradicated the infection," the Prime Minister's office announced on Saturday.
