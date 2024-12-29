Live Updates
IDF issues evacuation orders in Gaza, Israel destroys terror tunnel

IDF find hundreds of Hamas terrorists in Gaza hospital raid • PM to undergo operation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The IDF begins operations in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza on September 28, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF begins operations in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza on September 28, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Overlooked warning: Rescued hostage's testimony could've stopped Rafah tragedy - report

Despite repeating his account twice, Alkadi's claims were dismissed. A few days later, the bodies of six hostages were discovered in the same tunnel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi. (photo credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )
Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Alexander Lobanov and Almog Sarusi.
(photo credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Screenshot )

Rescued hostage Qaid Farhan Alkadi told the IDF that he heard a woman speaking Hebrew in nearby tunnels, but his testimony was ignored, according to a Saturday report by N12.

Health Ministry report exposes horrific experiences hostages endured in captivity

The report documented widespread abuse of returned hostages, including sexual abuse, beatings, starvation, and isolation.

By SHIR PERETS
Illustrative image of Hamas terrorists. (photo credit: Canva, MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Illustrative image of Hamas terrorists.
(photo credit: Canva, MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

This article contains depictions of torture pertaining to the Gaza hostages, which may not be suitable for some readers.

The medical and psychological conditions of hostages who returned from Hamas captivity in Gaza were revealed in a Saturday Health Ministry report, which will be submitted to the United Nations this week.

Netanyahu to undergo prostate removal operation, not to appear in court for trial

Although Netanyahu's health issues began on Wednesday, no notifications of the Prime Minister's health have been issued until now.

By AMICHAI STEIN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on December 23, 2024. (photo credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on December 23, 2024.
(photo credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

"On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent an examination at Hadassah Hospital, where a urinary tract infection caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia was detected. Over the past few days, the prime minister has received antibiotic treatment, which successfully eradicated the infection," the Prime Minister's office announced on Saturday.

What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 100 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.