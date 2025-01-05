IDF strikes over 100 Hamas targets, Hamas publishes hostage video

Illustrative image of Hamas politburo member Khalil Al-Haya and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS, NASEEM ZEITOON/REUTERS, REUTERS/YAMAM AL SHAAR)

Hamas's consent is all that remains left to achieve a hostage release deal, as all other factors have already been agreed upon, a Saturday night N12 report claimed, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report comes as an Israeli delegation has left for Qatar once again to engage in negotiations with the aim of reaching a hostage deal.

One of the main obstacles to reaching a deal is reportedly Hamas's refusal to give the names of the hostages who would be released. The Hamas delegation claimed that they needed a week to locate all the hostages, the report noted.