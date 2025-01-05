IDF strikes over 100 Hamas targets, Hamas publishes hostage video
IDF to hold exercise in Tel Aviv's Kirya • Hezbollah warns "patience may run out" before end of ceasefire
IDF to carry out military exercise in Tel Aviv's Kirya on Sunday
The IDF is set to carry out an exercise in Tel Aviv's Kirya military headquarters starting Sunday morning, the military said.
Residents may notice smoke and movement of military vehicles in the area in addition to explosions being heard, the IDF stated.
Hamas's approval is last hurdle to hostage deal finalization, sources say - report
One of the main obstacles to reaching a deal is reportedly Hamas's refusal to give the names of the hostages who would be released in the deal.
Hamas's consent is all that remains left to achieve a hostage release deal, as all other factors have already been agreed upon, a Saturday night N12 report claimed, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The report comes as an Israeli delegation has left for Qatar once again to engage in negotiations with the aim of reaching a hostage deal.
One of the main obstacles to reaching a deal is reportedly Hamas's refusal to give the names of the hostages who would be released. The Hamas delegation claimed that they needed a week to locate all the hostages, the report noted.
Four airstrikes target Saada, Yemen - report
Four airstrikes targeted the city of Saada in Yemen during the early hours of Sunday morning, the Hezbollah-linked channel Al-Manar reported.
It is not clear who carried out the strikes.
It is not clear who carried out the strikes.

This report comes after a missile from Yemen targeted central Israel and was intercepted by the IDF.
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem: 'Our patience may run out before the end of the 60-day ceasefire'
Qassem claimed that at the time of the ceasefire's announcement in late November, Hezbollah still had significant military capabilities.
Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem threatened Israel regarding the 60-day ceasefire deal with Lebanon, saying that "our patience may run out before the end," Hezbollah's Al-Manar media outlet quoted him as saying on Saturday night.
The report also quoted the Hezbollah leader saying that "resistance is a cultural, religious, political and jihadi choice" and that not doing so is "submitting to the enemy in what he wants to do."
"We have chosen resistance as a faith-based choice. It is our choice to liberate the land, protect sovereignty, support Palestine," he continued, citing "the right to confront the expansionist Israeli occupation."
'Bring them back. All of them': New Hamas video reveals sign of life of hostage Liri Albag
"I'm only 19 years old. I have my entire life in front of me, but now my entire life has been put on pause," she says in the video.
Hamas published a propaganda video on Saturday revealing a sign of life of hostage Liri Albag.
Albag, 19, one of the female IDF observers taken hostage on October 7, 2023, was kidnapped by terrorists from Nahal Oz. In the video, she states that she's been held captive in the Gaza Strip for 450 days.
Hostage videos released by Hamas are part of the terror organization's ongoing engagement in psychological warfare.
"I'm only 19 years old. I have my entire life in front of me, but now my entire life has been put on pause," Albag said in the video.
Israel at War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.