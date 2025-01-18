Hostage deal approved, PA and Jenin Battalions sign truce

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give a speech ahead of a cabinet meeting on December 3, 2024 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/YOUTUBE/ISRAELIPM/NOAM MATRY/GPO)

The Israeli government approved the hostage deal at 1 a.m. on Saturday after over seven hours of debate, Walla reported.

Twenty-four ministers voted in favor, and eight ministers voted against.

The ministers who voted against the deal were from the Religious Zionists Party (RZP) and Otzma Yehudit, as well as Likud Ministers David Amsalem and Amichai Chikli.