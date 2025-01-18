Hostage deal approved, PA and Jenin Battalions sign truce
Israeli government approves hostage deal • PA and Jenin Battalions sign truce • 735 terrorists to be released in hostage deal
Government approves the hostage deal after seven hours of deliberation
Ministers from the Religious Zionists Party and Otzma Yehudit, as well as Likud Ministers David Amsalem and Amichai Chikli, voted against the deal.
The Israeli government approved the hostage deal at 1 a.m. on Saturday after over seven hours of debate, Walla reported.
Twenty-four ministers voted in favor, and eight ministers voted against.
The ministers who voted against the deal were from the Religious Zionists Party (RZP) and Otzma Yehudit, as well as Likud Ministers David Amsalem and Amichai Chikli.Go to the full article >>
Palestinian Authority, Jenin Battalions sign truce following month of clashes - report
The Palestinian Authority (PA) signed a truce with the Jenin Battalions following over a month of fighting, a senior advisor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas told Al Arabiya on Friday.
PA security forces had been attempting to capture or kill Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in Jenin for the past month. The Jenin Battalions are composed of members of both organizations.
Clashes between PA security forces and the Jenin Battalions led to the deaths of about 15 Palestinians, including eight civilians.Go to the full article >>
Zakaria Zubeidi one of 735 terrorists to be released in hostage deal
The Justice Ministry published a list of 735 terrorists that will be released as part of the hostage deal following the government's approval of the deal early on Saturday morning.
Among the more familiar names is Zakaria Zubeidi, former commander of Fatah's Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Jenin.
Zubeidi was one of the prisoners involved in the 2021 Gilboa Prison break, in which six prisoners escaped from the high-security prison.
Israel at War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 98 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists that will be released as part of the hostage deal