Trump poses hostage-release deadline, IDF increases readiness in South

US to Israel: IDF must withdraw from southern Lebanon by ceasefire deadline - exclusive
The United States also told Israel that the ceasefire deal with Lebanon would not be extended a second time.
The US conveyed to Israel on Monday that the IDF must withdraw from southern Lebanon by February 18, with no further extensions to the ceasefire being granted.
Hamas suspends Gaza hostage releases until further notice, citing Israeli violations
Hamas blamed Israel for violating the agreement by delaying the return of displaced people and blocking supplies from entering Gaza.
Hamas announced on its Telegram account on Monday that it is canceling the release of hostages on February 15 until further notice due to an Israeli violation.
IDF postpones leave for combat soldiers in Southern Command following assessment
The area has also been significantly reinforced with additional units for defensive purposes.
The IDF has decided to raise the level of readiness in the Southern Command and has postponed leave for combat soldiers and operational units following a situational assessment in the area, the military announced Monday night.
Trump: If all hostages not released by Saturday, Gaza ceasefire should be canceled
"Let all hell break loose; Israel can override it," he said.
If all the hostages held in the Gaza Strip are not returned by Saturday at noon, the ceasefire deal should be canceled, US President Donald Trump said on Monday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 76 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal