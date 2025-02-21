Current time in Israel:
Ariel and Kfir Bibas murdered after month in captivity, Hamas withholds Shiri Bibas's body
Israel foils mass bus bombings, slain hostages returned from Gaza • Oded Lifshitz, Ariel and Kfir Bibas' remains identified • Fourth body unidentified, confirmed as not being Shiri Bibas
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 69 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal