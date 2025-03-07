Israel prepares to fight against Houthis, terrorists stone Israeli cars

View of a Palestinian Medical Relief Society ambulance that was stoned by Jewish settlers near the Evitar outpost in Beita, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, October 11, 2024. (photo credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Terrorists threw stones at several Israeli vehicles traveling on a civilian road in the area of ​​the village of Husan in Gush Etzion, the IDF reported on Thursday.

An Israeli was slightly wounded and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, the IDF said.

The man was approximately 40 years old and was wounded with glass shards in his upper body, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

MDA added that the man was transferred to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.