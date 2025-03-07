Israel prepares to fight against Houthis, terrorists stone Israeli cars
Witkoff: Trump is prioritizing release of US hostage • Israel seeks to remove sanctions in ‘strategic alliance’ with Azerbaijan
Terrorists stone Israeli cars in Gush Etzion, wounding one
Security forces began searching the area for the terrorists after the incident.
Terrorists threw stones at several Israeli vehicles traveling on a civilian road in the area of the village of Husan in Gush Etzion, the IDF reported on Thursday.
An Israeli was slightly wounded and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, the IDF said.
The man was approximately 40 years old and was wounded with glass shards in his upper body, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.
MDA added that the man was transferred to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.Go to the full article >>
Witkoff: 'Trump wants Hamas to release Israeli-American Edan Alexander'
He also confirmed that a date has been set for a return to fighting, but that he cannot reveal it.
US President Donald Trump wants Hamas to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander to show he is serious about negotiations, US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told reporters at the White House on Thursday.
"Edan Alexander is very important to us. He is wounded, and he is a top priority. I hope we see good behavior [from Hamas] next week and that I can get there (to Qatar) and have good talks," Witkoff said.Go to the full article >>
Israel seeks to remove sanctions in ‘strategic alliance’ with Azerbaijan
"Azerbaijan is an important strategic ally of Israel in the Caucasus region, with relations encompassing cooperation in security, trade, technology, and energy sectors," said the PMO.
Israel is engaged in ongoing discussions with the US to establish a strong foundation for trilateral cooperation between Israel, Azerbaijan, and the US, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The statement came in response to a motion raised yesterday by MK Simon Moshiashvili of the Shas party in the Knesset plenum.Go to the full article >>
IDF creates new system to shield tank crews from deadly smoke inhalation
To develop the system, the IDF conducted field investigations, including an analysis of data from tank computers to reconstruct events.
The Defense Ministry’s Tank Administration (MANTAK) developed a new system for IDF tanks, aiming to protect soldiers from life-threatening smoke inhalation after launching an investigation into the recurring matter.
At the onset of Israel's war, IDF tank crews faced severe damage to their vehicles that involved incidents of ammunition catching fire inside the tanks, which could potentially lead to smoke inhalation.
“The goal was to find a solution that provides an immediate response, is intuitive to operate under extreme pressure, and remains comfortable enough for daily use so that it is always available,” said Maj. V., head of a MANTAK department.Go to the full article >>
'Eyes on Gaza, hand on the trigger': Israel prepares to continue fight against Houthis
"The assessment is that the Houthis will resume fire when Israel renews the fighting in Gaza," a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post.
After a long period without missile or drone attacks from the Houthis in Yemen, Israel is preparing for their resumption.
“The assessment is that the Houthis will resume fire when Israel renews the fighting in Gaza,” a person familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post Thursday.
Israel has so far attacked the Houthis in Yemen five times during the Israel-Hamas War. The last attack was on January 10.Go to the full article >>
How much does Iran’s new drone carrier really threaten Israel?
Experts call the drone carrier a significant boost to the naval capabilities of the IRGC but say that Israeli air and naval forces could easily track and neutralize the vessel in a conflict scenario.
Iran has unveiled a significant addition to its naval capabilities by adding its first drone carrier, the Shahid Bagheri, to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fleet.
The converted vessel, originally a commercial container carrier, has been retrofitted into a mobile naval platform capable of launching drones and helicopters. Experts say the carrier improves Iran’s asymmetric warfare strategy and signals Tehran’s intentions to extend its operational reach beyond the Persian Gulf into more distant waters—but they also point to significant limitations in its offensive and deterrent capabilities.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal