Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Israel prepares to fight against Houthis, terrorists stone Israeli cars

Witkoff: Trump is prioritizing release of US hostage • Israel seeks to remove sanctions in ‘strategic alliance’ with Azerbaijan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in Tulkarm, in the West Bank, March 6, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in Tulkarm, in the West Bank, March 6, 2025.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terrorists stone Israeli cars in Gush Etzion, wounding one

Security forces began searching the area for the terrorists after the incident.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
View of a Palestinian Medical Relief Society ambulance that was stoned by Jewish settlers near the Evitar outpost in Beita, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, October 11, 2024. (photo credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)
View of a Palestinian Medical Relief Society ambulance that was stoned by Jewish settlers near the Evitar outpost in Beita, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, October 11, 2024.
(photo credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Terrorists threw stones at several Israeli vehicles traveling on a civilian road in the area of ​​the village of Husan in Gush Etzion, the IDF reported on Thursday.

An Israeli was slightly wounded and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, the IDF said.

The man was approximately 40 years old and was wounded with glass shards in his upper body, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

MDA added that the man was transferred to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Witkoff: 'Trump wants Hamas to release Israeli-American Edan Alexander'

He also confirmed that a date has been set for a return to fighting, but that he cannot reveal it. 

By AMICHAI STEIN, WALLA! HEALTH, MAARIV
Relatives of hostages call for the return of their loved ones in Jerusalem. February 17, 2025. (photo credit: Raquel G. Frohlich)
Relatives of hostages call for the return of their loved ones in Jerusalem. February 17, 2025.
(photo credit: Raquel G. Frohlich)

US President Donald Trump wants Hamas to release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander to show he is serious about negotiations, US envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

"Edan Alexander is very important to us. He is wounded, and he is a top priority. I hope we see good behavior [from Hamas] next week and that I can get there (to Qatar) and have good talks," Witkoff said.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel seeks to remove sanctions in ‘strategic alliance’ with Azerbaijan

"Azerbaijan is an important strategic ally of Israel in the Caucasus region, with relations encompassing cooperation in security, trade, technology, and energy sectors," said the PMO.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Flag of Azerbaijan (photo credit: REUTERS)
Flag of Azerbaijan
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Israel is engaged in ongoing discussions with the US to establish a strong foundation for trilateral cooperation between Israel, Azerbaijan, and the US, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). 

The statement came in response to a motion raised yesterday by MK Simon Moshiashvili of the Shas party in the Knesset plenum. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF creates new system to shield tank crews from deadly smoke inhalation

To develop the system, the IDF conducted field investigations, including an analysis of data from tank computers to reconstruct events.

By AMIR BOHBOT
The new Israeli "Barak" tank (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The new Israeli "Barak" tank
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The Defense Ministry’s Tank Administration (MANTAK) developed a new system for IDF tanks, aiming to protect soldiers from life-threatening smoke inhalation after launching an investigation into the recurring matter. 

At the onset of Israel's war, IDF tank crews faced severe damage to their vehicles that involved incidents of ammunition catching fire inside the tanks, which could potentially lead to smoke inhalation. 

“The goal was to find a solution that provides an immediate response, is intuitive to operate under extreme pressure, and remains comfortable enough for daily use so that it is always available,” said Maj. V., head of a MANTAK department.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

'Eyes on Gaza, hand on the trigger': Israel prepares to continue fight against Houthis

"The assessment is that the Houthis will resume fire when Israel renews the fighting in Gaza," a source familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post.

By AMICHAI STEIN
Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen December 2, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen December 2, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

After a long period without missile or drone attacks from the Houthis in Yemen, Israel is preparing for their resumption.

“The assessment is that the Houthis will resume fire when Israel renews the fighting in Gaza,” a person familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post Thursday.

Israel has so far attacked the Houthis in Yemen five times during the Israel-Hamas War. The last attack was on January 10.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

How much does Iran’s new drone carrier really threaten Israel?

Experts call the drone carrier a significant boost to the naval capabilities of the IRGC but say that Israeli air and naval forces could easily track and neutralize the vessel in a conflict scenario.

By NATHAN KLABIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Iranian drones are displayed during a ceremony of the joining new drones to the Iranian Army's combat organisation in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on January 13, 2025. (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian drones are displayed during a ceremony of the joining new drones to the Iranian Army's combat organisation in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on January 13, 2025.
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran has unveiled a significant addition to its naval capabilities by adding its first drone carrier, the Shahid Bagheri, to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fleet.

The converted vessel, originally a commercial container carrier, has been retrofitted into a mobile naval platform capable of launching drones and helicopters. Experts say the carrier improves Iran’s asymmetric warfare strategy and signals Tehran’s intentions to extend its operational reach beyond the Persian Gulf into more distant waters—but they also point to significant limitations in its offensive and deterrent capabilities.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel at war: What you need to know


    • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
    • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
    • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
    • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
    • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
    • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
    • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
    • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal