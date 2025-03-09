Hamas reportedly agreed to release of more living hostages, Security cabinet to meet today
Hamas delegation met with Egyptians in Cairo • White House reiterates Trump's warning to Iran • Israel to send delegation to Doha for talks
Qatar demands all Israeli nuclear facilities be brought under IAEA safeguards
Israel does not publicly acknowledge possessing nuclear weapons and has not signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
Qatar called for all Israeli nuclear facilities to be brought under the regulation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and for Israel to sign the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a non-nuclear state during a session of the IAEA in Vienna on Saturday.
Israel to send delegation to Doha to advance hostage talks on Monday
This is the first Israeli delegation being sent to Doha in a month.
Israel has accepted the invitation of the mediators backed by the United States and will send a delegation to Doha on Monday in an effort to advance the hostage negotiations, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Saturday.
White House reiterates Trump's warning to Iran
The White House, responding to Iran's rejection of President Donald Trump's call to negotiate a nuclear agreement, on Saturday reiterated Trump's assertion that Tehran can be dealt with either militarily or by making a deal.
Hamas agreed to ceasefire extension, release of more living hostages - report
Hamas has agreed to extend the ceasefire by two months and will release more living hostages, Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported on Saturday night.
Hamas delegation met with Egyptian Intelligence in Cairo, discussing ceasefire in Gaza
The Hamas delegation met with the head of Egyptian Intelligence in Cairo to discuss the ceasefire as well as the hostages-for-prisoners deal in all its stages.
The Hamas delegation met with the head of Egyptian Intelligence in Cairo to discuss the ceasefire, Hamas said in a statement on Saturday night.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal