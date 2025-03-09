Hamas reportedly agreed to release of more living hostages, Security cabinet to meet today

A view of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev desert outside Dimona, now called the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center. (photo credit: JIM HOLLANDER/REUTERS)

Qatar called for all Israeli nuclear facilities to be brought under the regulation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and for Israel to sign the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) as a non-nuclear state during a session of the IAEA in Vienna on Saturday.