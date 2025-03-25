Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

IDF denies rumors of hostage bodies recovered from Gaza, Houthis claim strikes against US aircraft

Hamas publishes hostage video • IDF encircles Tel Sultan in new Gaza ground operations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (photo credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024.
(photo credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

'There's no safe space left': Hostages Elkana Bohbot, Yosef-Haim Ohana say in Hamas video

Bohbot, 35, and Ohana, 24, were both kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli hostages Yosef-Haim Ohana and Elkana Bohbot in Hamas captivity in Gaza. (Hostages Family Forum)

Hamas published a video of Israeli hostages Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Haim Ohana.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Egypt to expel released Hamas prisoners if no ceasefire is agreed upon - report

The prisoners in question were freed as part of the last hostage exchange and are temporarily residing in Egypt, as no other country has agreed to receive them.

By BARAK RAVID
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and mourners attend the funeral of Al-Qassam fighters who were killed during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Al-Shati camp, in Gaza City, February 28, 2025. (photo credit: Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and mourners attend the funeral of Al-Qassam fighters who were killed during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Al-Shati camp, in Gaza City, February 28, 2025.
(photo credit: Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

Egypt has threatened to expel recently released Hamas prisoners from its territory if the terrorist organization fails to show flexibility and agree to a revised hostage deal that would extend the current ceasefire in Gaza, a senior Israeli official said.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF encircles Tel Sultan in new Gaza ground operations

The IDF announced that it killed 20 Hamas fighters; 2 rockets fired by Hamas were shot down.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency)  attacked more than 100 vans throughout Gaza that were being used by Hamas terrorists for terror activities March 24, 2025 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency)  attacked more than 100 vans throughout Gaza that were being used by Hamas terrorists for terror activities March 24, 2025
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF Brigade 14 of the Gaza Division encircled Tel Sultan in Rafah over a period of four hours, the military announced Monday night.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF chief tells Israel Katz: I don’t receive directives via press releases

Zamir rejected claims made by Katz regarding the investigation of Brig-Gen. (res.) Oron Solomon, calling them "false and baseless."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF Chief-of-Staff Eyal Zamir and predecessor Herzi Halevi visit the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, on March 5, 2025 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
IDF Chief-of-Staff Eyal Zamir and predecessor Herzi Halevi visit the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, on March 5, 2025
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir on Monday night rejected claims made by Defense Minister Israel Katz regarding the investigation of Brig.-Gen. (res.) Oron Solomon, calling them "false and entirely baseless."

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

IDF shuts down rumors of deceased hostages recovered from Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF shut down rumors of bodies of hostages being recovered from Gaza on Monday night.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Houthis claim strikes against US aircraft carriers

By MAARIV
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Yemen's Houthi terror organization claimed that they had attacked the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier as well as several American warships in the Red Sea in a Tuesday statement.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.