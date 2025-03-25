IDF denies rumors of hostage bodies recovered from Gaza, Houthis claim strikes against US aircraft

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Egypt to expel released Hamas prisoners if no ceasefire is agreed upon - report

The prisoners in question were freed as part of the last hostage exchange and are temporarily residing in Egypt, as no other country has agreed to receive them.

By BARAK RAVID

Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, and mourners attend the funeral of Al-Qassam fighters who were killed during the war between Israel and Hamas in the Al-Shati camp, in Gaza City, February 28, 2025. (photo credit: Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

Egypt has threatened to expel recently released Hamas prisoners from its territory if the terrorist organization fails to show flexibility and agree to a revised hostage deal that would extend the current ceasefire in Gaza, a senior Israeli official said. Go to the full article >>

