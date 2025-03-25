IDF denies rumors of hostage bodies recovered from Gaza, Houthis claim strikes against US aircraft
Hamas publishes hostage video • IDF encircles Tel Sultan in new Gaza ground operations
'There's no safe space left': Hostages Elkana Bohbot, Yosef-Haim Ohana say in Hamas video
Bohbot, 35, and Ohana, 24, were both kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival on October 7.
Hamas published a video of Israeli hostages Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Haim Ohana.Go to the full article >>
Egypt to expel released Hamas prisoners if no ceasefire is agreed upon - report
The prisoners in question were freed as part of the last hostage exchange and are temporarily residing in Egypt, as no other country has agreed to receive them.
Egypt has threatened to expel recently released Hamas prisoners from its territory if the terrorist organization fails to show flexibility and agree to a revised hostage deal that would extend the current ceasefire in Gaza, a senior Israeli official said.Go to the full article >>
IDF encircles Tel Sultan in new Gaza ground operations
The IDF announced that it killed 20 Hamas fighters; 2 rockets fired by Hamas were shot down.
IDF Brigade 14 of the Gaza Division encircled Tel Sultan in Rafah over a period of four hours, the military announced Monday night.Go to the full article >>
IDF chief tells Israel Katz: I don’t receive directives via press releases
Zamir rejected claims made by Katz regarding the investigation of Brig-Gen. (res.) Oron Solomon, calling them "false and baseless."
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir on Monday night rejected claims made by Defense Minister Israel Katz regarding the investigation of Brig.-Gen. (res.) Oron Solomon, calling them "false and entirely baseless."Go to the full article >>
IDF shuts down rumors of deceased hostages recovered from Gaza
The IDF shut down rumors of bodies of hostages being recovered from Gaza on Monday night.Go to the full article >>
Houthis claim strikes against US aircraft carriers
Yemen's Houthi terror organization claimed that they had attacked the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier as well as several American warships in the Red Sea in a Tuesday statement.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.