Netanyahu to meet Trump in US, IDF revises report of Red Cross medics' killing
Hamas publishes hostage video • Former hostages Omer Wenkert, Liri Albag, and Gadi Moses speak at Tel Aviv rally
Freed hostage Omer Wenkert to PM: 'Invite me to the cabinet, look me in the eyes'
"For 505 days, I was starved, humiliated, and beaten. Of those days, I spent 197 days alone, almost losing my sanity."
Former hostages Omer Wenkert, Liri Albag, and Gadi Moses spoke at a rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday, demanding that the Israeli government agree to a comprehensive deal that would return all Israeli hostages.
Hamas hostage video shows first sign of life of Maxim Herkin, family confirms
The video is the first sign of life of Herkin since his abduction on Otober 7.
Hamas released a teaser of a propaganda video on Saturday afternoon that showed hostages Bar Kupershtein and Maxim Herkin.
Netanyahu to visit White House on Monday to discuss tariffs with Trump
Discussion also expected to include American efforts to begin talks with Iran on new nuke deal, Gaza war, and hostages.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to fly to the US to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday and discuss the new tariffs imposed on Israel, the nuclear crisis with Iran, the war in Gaza, and the hostages, four sources familiar with the matter told Walla.
IDF tries to reset mistaken killing of 14 Red Cross workers
After killing the Red Cross workers, the IDF still believed them to be Hamas based on examining six of the bodies.
The IDF on Saturday night tried to reset the narrative of its mistaken killing of 14 Red Cross officials and the wounding of one additional official in what has turned out to be one of the worst IDF attacks on international aid workers in the war.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.