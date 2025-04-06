Live Updates
Netanyahu to meet Trump in US, IDF revises report of Red Cross medics' killing

Hamas publishes hostage video • Former hostages Omer Wenkert, Liri Albag, and Gadi Moses speak at Tel Aviv rally

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
An IDF tank operates in the Gaza Strip. April 5, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
An IDF tank operates in the Gaza Strip. April 5, 2025.
Freed hostage Omer Wenkert to PM: 'Invite me to the cabinet, look me in the eyes'

"For 505 days, I was starved, humiliated, and beaten. Of those days, I spent 197 days alone, almost losing my sanity."

By URI SELA
Released hostage Omer Wenkert speaks at a rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, April 5, 2025. (photo credit: PAULINA PATIMER)
Released hostage Omer Wenkert speaks at a rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, April 5, 2025.
Former hostages Omer Wenkert, Liri Albag, and Gadi Moses spoke at a rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday, demanding that the Israeli government agree to a comprehensive deal that would return all Israeli hostages.

Hamas hostage video shows first sign of life of Maxim Herkin, family confirms

The video is the first sign of life of Herkin since his abduction on Otober 7.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
(L-R) Hostages Bar Kupershtein and Maxim Herkin. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
(L-R) Hostages Bar Kupershtein and Maxim Herkin.
Hamas released a teaser of a propaganda video on Saturday afternoon that showed hostages Bar Kupershtein and Maxim Herkin.

Netanyahu to visit White House on Monday to discuss tariffs with Trump

Discussion also expected to include American efforts to begin talks with Iran on new nuke deal, Gaza war, and hostages.

By WALLA!
US President Donald Trump seen with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (illustrative) (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK/NIMNETH X, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
US President Donald Trump seen with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (illustrative)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to fly to the US to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday and discuss the new tariffs imposed on Israel, the nuclear crisis with Iran, the war in Gaza, and the hostages, four sources familiar with the matter told Walla.

IDF tries to reset mistaken killing of 14 Red Cross workers

After killing the Red Cross workers, the IDF still believed them to be Hamas based on examining six of the bodies.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IDF troops operating and concluding the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, March 23, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
IDF troops operating and concluding the encirclement of Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, March 23, 2025.
The IDF on Saturday night tried to reset the narrative of its mistaken killing of 14 Red Cross officials and the wounding of one additional official in what has turned out to be one of the worst IDF attacks on international aid workers in the war.

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.