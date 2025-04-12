Negotiators arrive in Oman, Saudis hope for deal to 'restrain' Iran
Iranian officials urge Khamenei to negotiate with US, claim that war could topple regime - NYT
Officials warned in the case of negotiations falling through, the US would strike Natanz and Fordow, which are two Iranian nuclear sites.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was reportedly told by two of his senior officials to enter nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration, saying that not doing so could risk war with Washington and could lead to the fall of the regime, The New York Times reported Friday, citing the senior officials.
Khamenei eventually heeded the officials' warnings and granted permission for talks with Washington, according to the report, which would first be indirect negotiations through an intermediary and then evolve into direct talks between the two countries. The NYT report comes a day before the two countries will meet in Oman for the indirect talks.
The shrapnel that fell and the fire did not cause any casualties, according to a Jordanian an official told Jordanian media.
The Israeli air force intercepted a drone en route to Israel from the east, the IDF announced Friday.
No sirens were triggered in accordance with protocol.
Shrapnel from the drone reportedly fell into Jordanian territory and caused a fire in the area.
"A drone fell into Jordanian territory in the area of the village of Ma'in in the Madaba Governorate in western Jordan and caused a fire that broke out in some of the areas nearby," an official told Jordanian media on Friday evening. The official also said that an explosion was also heard in the area.
Collision course: Are Israel and Turkey headed for confrontation?
BEHIND THE LINES: With Turkey's backing of Hamas and disputes in Syria, the future of Jerusalem-Ankara ties look dim.
Last week, Israeli aircraft struck the T4 airbase and Hama airport in Syria, along with two other military airbases. The operation, according to several Hebrew media reports, was intended to frustrate Turkish efforts to install air defenses and radar systems at the targeted sites. The Israeli attack forms part of a larger, looming confrontation between Ankara and Jerusalem.
Syria is currently the most active front in this contest. Other points of friction include Judea and Samaria, Gaza, and the eastern Mediterranean. But what are the driving forces behind the dispute, and why have recent months witnessed a sudden, sharp escalation in its intensity? Are Israel and Turkey set on an inevitable collision course?
Turkey’s President Recep Tayepp Erdogan and the Islamist AKP have held power in Turkey since 2002. Erdogan’s presidency should be seen in historic terms. The Turkish leader is engaged in the transformation of Turkey, both internally and in its relations with its surroundings.
Saudi Arabia expects new agreement between Iran, US to 'restrain Tehran more' - report
Saudi Arabia expects any new nuclear agreement to restrain Iran much more than the Obama-era JCPOA had.
Saudi Arabia expects any new agreement from talks between the United States and Iran to "restrain Tehran," even more so than the previous nuclear agreement, a source in the Saudi royal family told Israel's public broadcaster KAN on Friday night.
The comments come as American and Iranian negotiators arrive in Oman to begin discussions on a deal that would see Iran give up all nuclear weapons development and allow for the destruction of the facilities.
This would be a serious step up from the terms of the previous Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which limited Iranian nuclear facilities and production.
Three terrorists killed by IDF after gunfight in southern Gaza
Israeli troops killed three terrorists in southern Gaza after the former opened fire on the soldiers Friday evening, the IDF said in a statement.
Israeli soldiers first killed two terrorists in the gunfight, and the third was killed in an Israeli air force strike.
One IDF officer was moderately wounded in the incident and was evacuated to receive medical treatment.
