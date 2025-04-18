Israel’s plans against Iran’s nuke program leaked, Hamas rejects Israel's hostage release proposal
Leak on Iran attack to NYT 'one of most dangerous leaks in Israel's history' • Former IDF spox criticizes Israeli leaders for enabling Iran's nuclear program
Leak on Iran attack to NYT 'one of most dangerous leaks in Israel's history,' source tells 'Post'
Several Israeli politicians criticized Netanyahu for potentially leaking the information to protect himself from backlash.
The leak and the subsequent report by The New York Times on Israeli plans to strike Iran’s nuclear program is “one of the most dangerous leaks in Israel’s history,” a senior Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
The NYT reported that Israel had seriously considered launching an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities with direct US support.Go to the full article >>
Hamas rejects Israel's proposal to release 10 hostages in exchange for 45-day ceasefire
Israeli hostages can be released if the Israeli government agrees to end the war, fully withdraw from Gaza, and allow for reconstruction of Gaza.
Hamas rejected Israel's proposal to release 10 hostages in exchange for 45 days of ceasefire on Thursday night.
"We will not accept partial deals that serve [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's political agenda," Hamas negotiating team head Khalil al-Hayya said in a statement, which the terror group claimed is based on the continuation of the war. "
]Go to the full article >>
Former hostage Keith Siegel recounts captivity, calls for release of those still in Gaza - NYT
“This occupies me, my mind, every day from morning to night and throughout the night when I wake up many times,” Siegel told The NYT.
Former hostage Keith Siegel is using his freedom to draw attention to the hostages still being held in Gaza, he told The New York Times on Wednesday.
“This occupies me, my mind, every day from morning to night and throughout the night when I wake up many times,” he told The NYT.Go to the full article >>
Who leaked Israel’s attack plans against Iran’s nuke program and why? - analysis
To the extent that parts of the story may have come from Netanyahu, this would be to explain why he has not attacked Iran’s nuclear sites.
The New York Times on Thursday provided details that have not been previously disclosed regarding the circumstances of how and why Israel has declined to attack Iran’s nuclear program over the last several months, although many Israeli defense journalists, including from The Jerusalem Post, had prior knowledge of this but were unable to reveal the information.Go to the full article >>
Former IDF spox. criticizes Israeli leaders for allowing Iran's nuclear program to flourish
One of the prominent figures commenting on the issue and revealing details about Israel’s decision-making over the years in response to the Iranian threat is former IDF Spokesman Avi Benayahu.
Former IDF Spokesperson Avi Benayahu criticized Israeli military leaders for allowing Iran to develop its nuclear program, comparing past leaders and their capabilities in facing nuclear threats, in a post on X/Twitter on Thursday.
In his tweet, Benayahu wrote, “60 seconds on nuclear reactors and Israeli prime ministers. Menachem Begin quietly destroyed a nuclear reactor in Iraq. Ehud Olmert quietly destroyed a nuclear reactor in Syria. Shimon Peres quietly built a nuclear reactor in Dimona. Netanyahu, for 23 years, loudly built a nuclear reactor in Iran. These were 60 seconds on nuclear reactors and Israeli prime ministers.”Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
59 hostages remain in Gaza.
49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.