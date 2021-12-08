The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

58% of Israeli Jews back striking Iran’s nuke program without US consent

That number drops to 51% of Israelis when Israel’s entire population is taken into account, including its significant Arab minority.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 17:49
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2. (photo credit: ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION OF IRAN/WANA VIA REUTERS)
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
(photo credit: ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION OF IRAN/WANA VIA REUTERS)
A majority (58%) of Jewish Israelis would support a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities even without a green light from Washington, according to an Israel Democracy Institute report published Wednesday.
That number drops to 51% of Israelis when Israel’s entire population is taken into account, including its significant Arab minority.
Still, for a country which was once ready to downgrade or replace its prime ministers if they did not get along with a US president and where many security experts consider at least a quiet US “wink” as necessary for an attack on Iran, that the general public feels differently was telling.
The Israeli Voice Index survey for November 2021 was published by IDI’s Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research.
Only less than a third (31%) of Jewish Israelis would not support action against Iran without American approval, while around 82% of Arab-Israelis would want the Biden administration to sign off.
US President Joe Biden (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE) US President Joe Biden (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
Next, the report noted that the gaps between the political camps (among Jewish Israelis) was large, with 67% on the political Right supporting a strike without US consent, while only 37.5% of the political Left would support such a strike.
Maybe most importantly 50% of the ever-growing political center in Israel would support such an attack.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (slated to replace Bennett in 2023) are all viewed as either having right-wing or centrist constituencies.
Though the government also has left-wing and Israeli-Arab parties, these three officials would be the dominant deciders about whether a preemptive strike on Iran's nuclear program would be necessary, and whether they would be prepared to do so even without US consent.
When Israel struck Iraq's nuclear program in 1981, then US president Ronald Reagan was furious, but Israel rode out the fallout.
In contrast, when Israel struck Syria's nuclear program in 2007, then US president George Bush was supportive after-the-fact and the issue had been discussed between the governments.
The Biden administration is not expected to greenlight an attack on Iranian nuclear facilities short of the regime being close to being able to fire a nuclear missile, whereas Jerusalem might feel a need to act at an earlier date to avoid missing its window.
Next, 54% of respondents think that Iran is an existential danger to Israel to a "large" or "very large" extent.
About a quarter of respondents view Iran as a "medium danger" while a minority (13%) see it as posing only a "small danger."
On this issue, the report again found a large gap between the Jewish and the Arab interviewees.
A large majority (62%) of the Jewish Israelis think that Iran constitutes an existential danger to a "large" or "very large" extent, while only a minority (19%) of Arab Israelis agree.
The survey was conducted on the internet and by telephone (supplements of groups that are not sufficiently represented on the network) from November 29 to December 1.
A total of 614 men and women were interviewed in Hebrew and 150 in Arabic, constituting a representative national sample of the entire adult population.
The maximum sampling error was 3.59 %± at a confidence level of 95%, with the fieldwork handled by the Midgam Institute.


Tags IDF Iran iran nuclear Israel Democracy Institute
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The secret of Zionism’s success, we did it ourselves - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Kenneth Bandler

IsraAID celebrates 20 years

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by