694 Palestinians illegally in Israel caught near Old City of Jerusalem

694 Palestinians who were illegally in Israel were caught by Border Police as they tried to enter the Old City of Jerusalem on Friday.

Police acted to catch the illegal aliens in light of recent incidents in Jerusalem, including an attempted stabbing attack on Thursday, in which a resident of the West Bank town of Kabatiya near Jenin attempted to stab police officers after exiting the Temple Mount complex.

Knife used in attempted stabbing attack near Temple Mount (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The 694 illegal aliens were residents of the West Bank who were attempting to enter the Old City.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Palestinian media reported on Friday morning that Israeli police set up checkpoints between the Damascus Gate and the Temple Mount and checked the IDs of all those entering the Old City, arresting hundreds who were attempting to reach the Temple Mount.



شاهد | قوات الاحتلال تنصب حواجز حديدية عند باب العمود بالقدس المحتلة وتدقق في هويات الوافدين إلى المسجد الأقصى لأداء صلاة الجمعة pic.twitter.com/mymFJmR1rk October 1, 2021