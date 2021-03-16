Aliyah organizations unite to create support platform for olim

ESRA and Gvahim have partnered up to create a website described as a "one-stop-shop" for community life and professional development among olim.

ESRA and Gvahim – two non-governmental organizations (NGOs) founded to encourage and assist people in the aliyah process – have partnered up to create getitrightinisrael.org.il, a "one-stop-shop" that allows olim to connect to one another, seek support, and pursue job opportunities in their new homes.

"Our goal is to welcome our olim home," said Gvahim CEO Juan Taifeld. "Like a large family, we are united and share in our commitment to helping each oleh feel safe, secure and right at home in Israel."

The two organizations combined their resources to form the website and to allow users to "Get it Right in Israel" – and to allow for newcomers to Israel to feel more at home, despite experiencing a difficult adjustment period.

"We want to make sure that our olim have a better experience by providing relevant and useful solutions to help them establish themselves in Israel, personally, professionally and socially," said ESRA CEO Sunny Marshansky.

Gvahim was created to encourage aliyah and to assist olim advance themselves in Israel. They provide lessons, workshops, and resources for those wishing to enter the Israeli job market.

ESRA, on the other hand, aids in the integration of olim into Israel while also creating a communal network for English-speakers in Israel. They organize activities, support, and many other opportunities for olim in the country while also providing support for the "weaker sectors" of Israeli society.

