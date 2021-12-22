Two suspects arrested for attacking MK Meir Porush in September

Two suspects were arrested this week for attacking United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush in September, Israel Police announced on Wednesday.

The first suspect, an 18-year-old resident of Safed, was arrested at the beginning of the week on suspicion that on two separate occasions he attacked a rabbi and an elected official and attempted to cut their beards. His arrest has been extended until December 23.

The second suspect, a resident of Jerusalem in his 40's, was arrested yesterday for being involved in both incidents. Police are requesting that his arrest be extended as well.

Army Radio identified the second suspect as Moshe Iram, adding that he is suspected of sending others to try and cut Porush's beard and the beards of additional rabbis . Iram also ordered a hitman on a person.

The two suspects may have been involved in additional incidents.

United Torah Judaism parliament member Meir Porush attends a press conference of Leader of the ''Yachad'' political party Eli Yishai, in Bnei Brak, March 27, 2019 (credit: YEHUDA HAIM/FLASH90)

Porush was attacked near his Jerusalem home in September and fended off two assailants who tried to cut off his beard, police reported at the time. The attackers ran away, and Porush did not require medical attention.

Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.