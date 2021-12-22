The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Two suspects arrested for attacking MK Meir Porush in September

Porush was attacked near his Jerusalem home and fended off two assailants who tried to cut off his beard.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 22, 2021 14:08

Updated: DECEMBER 22, 2021 14:50
MK Meir Porush attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 28, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
MK Meir Porush attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 28, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Two suspects were arrested this week for attacking United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush in September, Israel Police announced on Wednesday.
The first suspect, an 18-year-old resident of Safed, was arrested at the beginning of the week on suspicion that on two separate occasions he attacked a rabbi and an elected official and attempted to cut their beards. His arrest has been extended until December 23.
The second suspect, a resident of Jerusalem in his 40's, was arrested yesterday for being involved in both incidents. Police are requesting that his arrest be extended as well.
Army Radio identified the second suspect as Moshe Iram, adding that he is suspected of sending others to try and cut Porush's beard and the beards of additional rabbis. Iram also ordered a hitman on a person.
The two suspects may have been involved in additional incidents.
United Torah Judaism parliament member Meir Porush attends a press conference of Leader of the ''Yachad'' political party Eli Yishai, in Bnei Brak, March 27, 2019 (credit: YEHUDA HAIM/FLASH90) United Torah Judaism parliament member Meir Porush attends a press conference of Leader of the ''Yachad'' political party Eli Yishai, in Bnei Brak, March 27, 2019 (credit: YEHUDA HAIM/FLASH90)
Porush was attacked near his Jerusalem home in September and fended off two assailants who tried to cut off his beard, police reported at the time. The attackers ran away, and Porush did not require medical attention.
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report. 


Tags meir porush police assault
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Human Rights Watch's 'apartheid' claims outrageous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Travel ban leaves Diaspora Jews with broken hearts but unbroken bond - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Noa Zilberman

Everyone wants to be successful until they learn what it actually takes

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by