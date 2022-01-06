The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Naval officer who survived deadly helicopter crash walks out of hospital

Cpt. Ron Birman was the sole survivor of the crash. He was able to escape the helicopter before it sank with the two pilots inside but was unable to rescue the two pilots.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 16:48
Israeli soldiers search for parts of a crashed military helicopter after a military helicopter crashed off the coast of the northern Israeli city of Hafia, January 4, 2022. (photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers search for parts of a crashed military helicopter after a military helicopter crashed off the coast of the northern Israeli city of Hafia, January 4, 2022.
(photo credit: SHIR TOREM/FLASH90)
The naval officer who was injured in the deadly crash of an Atalef AS565 Panther off the coast of Haifa on Monday night has been discharged from hospital.
Cpt. Ron Birman thanked the staff of Rambam Hospital for their support as he walked out of the hospital.
Birman was the sole survivor of the crash. He was able to escape the helicopter before it sank with the two pilots inside. He called the squadron commander from his telephone and told him that they had made an emergency landing at sea and while he had attempted to rescue the other crew members, he was unable.
He was rescued shortly after the crash from the sea and flown to Rambam Hospital in moderate condition. 
The two fatalities were identified as 38-year-old Lt.-Col Erez Sachaini, who was married with three children and who served as deputy commander of Ramat David airbase, and 27-year-old Major Hen Fogel. 
From left: 38-year-old Lt.-Col Erez Sachaini and 27-year-old Major Hen Fogel, the two soldiers killed in the helicopter crash on January 3, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) From left: 38-year-old Lt.-Col Erez Sachaini and 27-year-old Major Hen Fogel, the two soldiers killed in the helicopter crash on January 3, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
It is still unclear why the two pilots were unable to exit the helicopter.


Tags IAF IDF plane crash
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fight real antisemitism, not Emma Watson - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel needs compelling stories, not just facts, to win the PR war - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Faydra Shapiro

Where is the threat to Christians in Israel? - opinion

 By FAYDRA L. SHAPIRO
Gershon Baskin

Ben-Gvir is Kahane's replica and a cancer in Israeli society - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Rafael Medoff

Don't exaggerate Diaspora Jewry's 'distress' amid COVID-19 travel ban - opinion

 By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by