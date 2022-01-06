Naval officer who survived deadly helicopter crash walks out of hospital

The naval officer who was injured in the deadly crash of an Atalef AS565 Panther off the coast of Haifa on Monday night has been discharged from hospital.

Cpt. Ron Birman thanked the staff of Rambam Hospital for their support as he walked out of the hospital.

Birman was the sole survivor of the crash. He was able to escape the helicopter before it sank with the two pilots inside. He called the squadron commander from his telephone and told him that they had made an emergency landing at sea and while he had attempted to rescue the other crew members, he was unable.

He was rescued shortly after the crash from the sea and flown to Rambam Hospital in moderate condition.

The two fatalities were identified as 38-year-old Lt.-Col Erez Sachaini, who was married with three children and who served as deputy commander of Ramat David airbase, and 27-year-old Major Hen Fogel.

From left: 38-year-old Lt.-Col Erez Sachaini and 27-year-old Major Hen Fogel, the two soldiers killed in the helicopter crash on January 3, 2022 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

It is still unclear why the two pilots were unable to exit the helicopter.