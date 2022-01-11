The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

High Court hears debate over whether to demolish house of Eli Kay killer

Kay was shot and killed by Hamas terrorist Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, a 42-year-old resident of Shuafat camp in east Jerusalem, on November 21 in Jerusalem’s Old City.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 11, 2022 16:20

Updated: JANUARY 11, 2022 16:21
Demolition of home of terrorist who killed Rabbi Shai Ohayon (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Demolition of home of terrorist who killed Rabbi Shai Ohayon
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The High Court of Justice on Tuesday heard arguments over whether the IDF can demolish the house of South African-Israeli Eliyahu Kay’s murderer and of the killer’s family.
Kay was shot and killed by Hamas terrorist Fadi Abu Shkhaydam, a 42-year-old resident of Shuafat camp in east Jerusalem, on November 21 in Jerusalem’s Old City.
Skhaydam also wounded four others before he was shot and killed by female police officers who rushed to the scene.
Kay was employed as a guide for the Western Wall Heritage Foundation and was well-known throughout the anglo community in Israel.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and others all commented on the attack which took over the headlines at the time.
Eli Kay, the 26-year-old South African oleh who was killed in a Hamas terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.. (credit: Courtesy) Eli Kay, the 26-year-old South African oleh who was killed in a Hamas terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.. (credit: Courtesy)
Subsequently, the IDF and the state sought to demolish the residence where Shkhaydam had lived and his family still lives, but the family’s legal team petitioned the High Court to block the demolition.
Israel is criticized globally for house demolitions of terrorists’ homes, but domestically there is often criticism that the demolitions do not happen fast enough and can be a powerful tool to deter future terrorists from carrying out attacks.
Kay family lawyer Ofer Lifshitz told the High Court that their claim and the purpose of their being present was not for revenge, but for saving future victims from terrorism.
He said that if there was any chance that demolishing the house of Shkhaydam would deter a potential future terrorist from acting (to avoid his family losing their house even if he might not care about his own life), the family wanted to encourage the court about the demolition.
One reason for going against demolition in this case is that the family lives on the fourth floor of a five floor residence.
Sometimes in the past in such cases the court had blocked a full demolition so as not to harm the neighbors, but approved sealing off the specific house or floor of the family of a given terrorist.
On one hand, the state did not present special evidence showing that the family knew about the terrorist act beforehand or that they passively assisted – something which could make a demolition almost a certainty.
On the other hand, the terrorist’s family did not seem to elicit any special sympathy or circumstances which would help them before the court, whose record in recent years is to approve the vast majority of demolitions, with some occasional exceptions.  
Also on Tuesday, it emerged that on Friday of last week, Justice Noam Sohlberg had issued an interim procedural ruling regarding the case.
In his ruling, Sohlberg declined to issue a formal order freezing any IDF demolition order for the residence in question, but also said publicly that for all intents and purposes, once a petition was filed to the High Court, the IDF could not really act until the judiciary had ruled.
Sohlberg’s ruling brought a wide variety of reactions on both the Right and the Left.
The Left criticized Sohlberg for failing to follow the until now standard practice of issuing an interim freeze order on demolitions pending a final ruling.
Some on the Right criticized him for not simply allowing the demolition to go forward immediately, and dropping the need for hearing the petitioners’ arguments.
Others on the Right supported Sohlberg, happy that he had symbolically refrained from issuing a formal freeze order, even if the demolition is temporarily frozen in practical terms.
It was unclear when the court would rule, but such cases often take a period of weeks to months before they conclude.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Jerusalem Terrorism old city jerusalem Terror Attack demolition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by