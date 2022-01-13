Wild reports started Wednesday morning about possible plea bargain negotiations between the prosecution and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, continuing with a variety of scenarios being tossed out on Thursday.

Is any of this for real?

The truth is that plea bargain negotiations with Netanyahu date back to 2018 when his longtime lawyer, Jacob Weinroth tried to cut a deal with his longtime colleague Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

There are different versions of what happened, but at least one possibility is that Mandelblit and Weinroth were ready to cut a deal with no jail time if only Netanyahu would gracefully bow out of politics.

There is no question that Mandelblit was ready for such a deal – and he made this clear to those around him.

According to this version, Netanyahu vetoed the deal. Also, Weinroth died later in 2018 and none of Netanyahu's other lawyers had the same standing with the attorney-general.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in the Knesset. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)

In any event, once Netanyahu made the case personal against Mandelblit and attacked the legal establishment as a whole, the attorney-general was no longer in the mood for a lenient deal without jail time.

The question now is whether, seeing some of the potential holes in the case play out in court , Mandelblit has returned to his original position of 2018 – a deal for bowing out of politics - and whether Netanyahu, who has already lost the premiership, is more willing to make it than he was then.

But that is not the only question.

Back in 2018, Mandelblit could have more easily cut such a deal without as much fuss from the state prosecution that serves under him.

But now, the state prosecution has been fighting its heart out at trial since May 2020 – with witnesses three days a week since April 2021.

The prosecution has taken some unexpected hits, but they also have landed some hard ones, both from witnesses Ilan Yeshua and Nir Hefetz, without either witness completely crumbling.

Alternatively, the prosecution and Mandelblit are still demanding a complete end to Netanyahu's career, and the prime minister's lawyers are pedaling a variety of in-between scenarios that they hope might be considered, though they have been rejected so far.

Netanyahu has always been a master in such psychological warfare through the press, so presenting divisions between Mandelblit and the prosecution could be an attempt to drive an existing wedge even deeper.

One thing is certain: Mandelblit will not sign a deal that allows Netanyahu to remain an MK in the near future - which would be more lenient than the deal given to Shas leader Aryeh Deri.

The question is whether jail time and a finding of moral turpitude (which would force Netanyahu out of politics for seven years) are really out the door as some reports say, or whether it is simply that Netanyahu wants the public to think so.