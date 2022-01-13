The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Netanyahu's plea deal: Real negotiations or psychological warfare? - analysis

One thing is certain: A-G Avichai Mandelblit will not sign a deal that allows Netanyahu to remain an MK in the near future.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 17:28

Updated: JANUARY 13, 2022 17:57
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit talk at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem in 2015. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit talk at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem in 2015.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Wild reports started Wednesday morning about possible plea bargain negotiations between the prosecution and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, continuing with a variety of scenarios being tossed out on Thursday.
Is any of this for real?
The truth is that plea bargain negotiations with Netanyahu date back to 2018 when his longtime lawyer, Jacob Weinroth tried to cut a deal with his longtime colleague Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.
There are different versions of what happened, but at least one possibility is that Mandelblit and Weinroth were ready to cut a deal with no jail time if only Netanyahu would gracefully bow out of politics.
There is no question that Mandelblit was ready for such a deal – and he made this clear to those around him.
According to this version, Netanyahu vetoed the deal. Also, Weinroth died later in 2018 and none of Netanyahu's other lawyers had the same standing with the attorney-general.
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in the Knesset. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH) Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in the Knesset. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVICH)
In any event, once Netanyahu made the case personal against Mandelblit and attacked the legal establishment as a whole, the attorney-general was no longer in the mood for a lenient deal without jail time.
The question now is whether, seeing some of the potential holes in the case play out in court, Mandelblit has returned to his original position of 2018 – a deal for bowing out of politics - and whether Netanyahu, who has already lost the premiership, is more willing to make it than he was then.
But that is not the only question.
Back in 2018, Mandelblit could have more easily cut such a deal without as much fuss from the state prosecution that serves under him.
But now, the state prosecution has been fighting its heart out at trial since May 2020 – with witnesses three days a week since April 2021.
The prosecution has taken some unexpected hits, but they also have landed some hard ones, both from witnesses Ilan Yeshua and Nir Hefetz, without either witness completely crumbling.
Alternatively, the prosecution and Mandelblit are still demanding a complete end to Netanyahu's career, and the prime minister's lawyers are pedaling a variety of in-between scenarios that they hope might be considered, though they have been rejected so far.
Netanyahu has always been a master in such psychological warfare through the press, so presenting divisions between Mandelblit and the prosecution could be an attempt to drive an existing wedge even deeper.
One thing is certain: Mandelblit will not sign a deal that allows Netanyahu to remain an MK in the near future - which would be more lenient than the deal given to Shas leader Aryeh Deri.
The question is whether jail time and a finding of moral turpitude (which would force Netanyahu out of politics for seven years) are really out the door as some reports say, or whether it is simply that Netanyahu wants the public to think so.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu court Avichai Mandelblit Netanyahu criminal investigations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Hezbollah drone downed by IDF mistakenly reveals operatives' pictures

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by