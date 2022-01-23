The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Former IDF Chief of Staff warns of violence in the West Bank

"This is a ticking time bomb of a lost generation," said IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. (ret.) Gadi Eisenkot.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 23, 2022 13:34
Former IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. (ret.) Gadi Eisenkot has warned that with support for Hamas standing between 70-80 percent in the West Bank, it was just a matter of time before another outbreak of violence with the Palestinians would occur.

“The question is not whether there will be another outbreak, but when, and how intense it will be. It is quite clear that this will happen. There’s no way that it’s not going to happen,” he said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv, adding that it will happen “at the least convenient time and place for us.”

During Eisenkot’s term, hundreds of Palestinian youth carried out attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF troops in the West Bank and inside Israel in what was called the “Knife Intifada.”

When confronted with violence that occurred under his watch, Eisenkot said that “we were a hair’s breadth away” from a larger scale of violence when they were able to stop the wave in 2016.

The reason why it didn’t descend even further, he said, was because Israel was able to develop a “plan of action” within three months in which with the use of technology and cameras, IDF troops acted against terrorists and not the Palestinian population at large. 

THEN-CHIEF OF staff Gadi Eisenkot speaks at a conference in 2018. (credit: FLASH90)THEN-CHIEF OF staff Gadi Eisenkot speaks at a conference in 2018. (credit: FLASH90)

“We harnessed our technology for the war on terror with tremendous success,” he said, adding that every year between 2,500-3,500 potential attackers are arrested.

Nevertheless, the violence “expressed something profound,” he said, warning that “this is a ticking time bomb of a confused generation that has erupted once and will erupt again. For sure. The only question is when that will happen.”

According to the former Chief of Staff, the Palestinian youth consider themselves “a lost generation” with no future. 

Eisenkot said Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is nearing the end of his tenure and said that Israel should put together a plan to improve ties with the Palestinians “to reduce hostility and strengthen trust.”

The plan would consist of a joint effort between Israel, the Palestinians, Egypt, Jordan, the United States, and others and would see a “gradual separation” with security arrangements that would increase settlement building in the Jordan Valley while also providing a “dramatic” improvement in terms of civil and economic development in the West Bank.

“We need to change the reality of the situation because it will lead to a single state, which will destroy the Zionist dream,” he said.  “One does not have to be a genius to understand the significance of millions of Palestinians mixed in with us along with the complex situation with Israeli Arabs.”

Israel, he said, has over the years pushed forward a “dangerous” policy that weakened the Palestinian Authority while it strengthened Hamas. 

Eisenkot, who hung up his uniform three years ago and has since been courted by various political parties, warned that the lack of any clear policy and the past decade where Hamas has had more support than the PA in the West Bank will just lead the conflict to continue.

“We are passing the problem over to future generations,” he said.

And even despite the normalization agreements with Arab and Gulf States following the Abraham Accords, “the reality is that it is an unsolvable conflict. I do not see how we can reach the end of the conflict or the recognition of the Jewish State,” he said.



