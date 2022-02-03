Lawyers for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and for Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch are expected to file motions with the Jerusalem District Court later on Thursday attacking the police and the state prosecution over a new scandal in which a key witness's cell phone was allegedly illegally hacked.

All indications are that the individual is former top Netanyahu aide turned state's witness Shlomo Filber, who had been due to testify in the coming week or two.

However, after Wednesday night's reports which were already confirmed in part by the police, the defense is expected to get some leeway to postpone Filber and some other witness' testimony until the prosecution has assessed the latest scandal and forwarded to it all relevant evidence.

It is also possible that the prosecution and the defense could engage in a legal battle about how much data relating to the latest police-NSO cell phone hacking scandal must be disclosed - something which could lead to a delay of the trial by several weeks.

According to the reports, the police cyber unit did not pass on the information it gleaned to the police investigations department or the state prosecution.

Despite that qualification, a new revelation that the police may have used illegal cyber tools even in collecting intelligence on someone at the center of the Netanyahu cases sent shock waves throughout the country and led to wild speculation about altering the course of the case.

In the most radical scenario, the latest news could undermine the prosecution's credibility with the court and empower Netanyahu to seek an improved plea bargain.

Alternatively, the prosecution may eventually seek to downplay the issue as irrelevant to the trial if they did not use it to prove the charges against the former prime minister.

These allegations are the latest spinoff of the Police-NSO Affair which has shaken the police to its foundations in recent weeks.

It is especially embarrassing because the Police initially, loudly and repeatedly denied that there were any such illegal hacks in general, and in the Netanyahu case, in particular.

According to N12, a recording it received may show that some police investigators learned about the use of the cell phone hacking tool and were discussing it right before they questioned Filber.

The report indicated that the investigators seemed to think that the hacking was illegal, but that they might not have been part of the decision to initiate the hacking.

Already on Wednesday night sources close to Netanyahu said that the report was "an earthquake," accused the police of "polluting the investigation process" and vowed that there would be "enormous consequences."

Lawyers for Elovitch said that if the report is true it would represent "a grave crime" and also said there would be serious consequences in court.