The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

IDF postpones Juniper Cobra air defense drill

Washington and Israel have signed an agreement that would see the US come to assist Israel with missile defense in times of war.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2022 12:53
IDF troops drill alongside US Marines as part of Juniper Cobra 2018​ (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
IDF troops drill alongside US Marines as part of Juniper Cobra 2018​
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)

The Israeli military has postponed the upcoming missile defense Juniper Cobra drill that was set to take part in March.

“The international JUNIPER COBRA exercise, by the IDF and the United States Army, that was scheduled to take place in March, has been postponed due to a variety of considerations and will take place at a later date, which will be announced later,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit wrote on Twitter.

“The IDF appreciates the close cooperation with the US Army and looks forward to joint training in the future,” it added.

The exercise was to have simulated a scenario in which American forces will be deployed to Israel in order to work alongside the IDF’s air defense force and practice a variety of possible scenarios of missile threats in various sectors.

While the IDF refused to expand on why this year’s drill was postponed, the announcement comes as Israel warns that Iran has been increasingly aggressive in the region while it is continuing to negotiate with Western countries about its nuclear program in Vienna.

IDF troops drill alongside US Marines as part of Juniper Cobra 2018​ (credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)IDF troops drill alongside US Marines as part of Juniper Cobra 2018​ (credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)

On Friday the Biden administration restored a sanctions waiver that would allow countries to cooperate with Iran on civil nuclear projects at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power station, Arak heavy water plant and the Tehran Research Reactor. Washington said that the move would allow Tehran to make modifications to its nuclear facilities.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Sunday that the deal currently being negotiated would make it harder to stop Iran from achieving nuclear powers.

“We are responsible for dealing with the Iranian nuclear program and, of course, we are monitoring the Vienna talks,” he said during a cabinet meeting. “Our position is well-known and clear: an agreement – according to the apparent terms – will damage the ability to deal with the nuclear program. Anyone who thinks that an agreement will increase stability is mistaken.

“It will temporarily delay enrichment, but all of us in the region will pay a heavy, disproportionate price for it,” he added.

While the military contends that all drills are part of scheduled exercises and are not related to the high tensions with Iran, its threat - including its nuclear and ballistic missile program- is the number one priority for the IDF.

Iran possesses over 1,000 short- and medium-range ballistic missiles and continues to smuggle weapons to countries and non-state actors such as Hezbollah, which is estimated to have an arsenal of some 150,000 missiles and rockets, as well as Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Washington and Israel have signed an agreement that would see the US come to assist Israel with missile defense in times of war.

The bi-annual Juniper Cobra was also canceled in 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-day long exercise was scheduled to see over 2,500 US troops participating in several different locations- in Israel, Europe, and the United States. The troops were supposed to have trained alongside 1,000 Israeli Aerial Defense troops, logistics units, medical forces, and additional IDF units.



Tags Hezbollah IDF US Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
2

Are genetic mutations random in humans? Israeli study says no

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by