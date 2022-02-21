The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel's 'Protective Dome' system tested on naval vessel

The naval defense system based on Iron Dome was tested against rockets, cruise missiles and UAVs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 10:27
"Protective Dome" system tested on the INS Magen (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
"Protective Dome" system tested on the INS Magen
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The "Protective Dome" system, a naval defense system based on the Iron Dome, was tested for the first time on the Saar-6 corvette, INS Magen, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

The Navy, the Defense Ministry's Israel's Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in the Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure (Maf'at), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) completed a series of interception tests with the "Protective Dome" system against a variety of threats.

The threats tested included rockets, cruise missiles and UAVs. The system will be integrated into the national system for air defense and is another tire in the multi-layered system, alongside the Arrow and David's Sling systems.

Rafael developed the Iron Dome system. IAI's Elta Systems developed the MF-STAR (Magen Adir) radar and the mPrest company which developed the command and control system of the Protective Dome system.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz congratulated Maf'at, the IDF and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems on completing the test.

"Protective Dome" system tested on INS Magen (Credit: Defense Ministry)

"The technology that we are developing in the multi-layered defense system of the State of Israel, allows us vital freedom of action vis-à-vis Iranian emissaries in the region and the means at their disposal, which are evolving," said Gantz. "We continue to be two steps ahead of them and will continue to act and upgrade our capabilities in defense and attack, in order to protect Israel's security superiority in the region, the citizens of Israel and the Israeli economy."

"The success of this experiment is another technological breakthrough in the field of missile defense systems, thanks to a technological vision led by Maf'at in cooperation with the IDF and the defense industries," said the head of Maf'at, Brig.-Gen. (ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold.

The head of the IMDO, Moshe Fattal, called the test "another historic milestone" for the Iron Dome system. "Using the powerful radar, specially developed for the defense mission, the system successfully identified the threats we sent to it, rockets, UAVs and cruise missiles, and launched the Iron Dome interceptors towards them from the middle of the sea, destroying them with perfect accuracy."

"The success of the experiment further strengthens our confidence in the system and its ability to protect large areas and strategic assets of the State of Israel," added Fattal.

"The series of experiments is in fact the end of a process of developing and adapting an Iron Dome system to the sea, and meeting the requirements of the IMDO in Maf'at and the Navy in the IDF," said Dr. Ran Gozali, the head of the Land and Naval Division at Rafael. "This series of experiments demonstrated Raphael's advanced engineering ability in the development and integration of marine systems at the highest level." 



Tags Defense Ministry IDF Iron Dome israeli air defence system iai Navy Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
