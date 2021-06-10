The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Second Sa'ar 6 missile ship docks in Haifa

The INS Oz will join the Israeli Navy along with the INS Magen that arrived in December and will guard the gas rigs and Israel’s territorial waters

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 10, 2021 14:00
Second Sa'ar 6 missile ship docks in Haifa (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The second of four Sa’ar 6 missile corvette, INS Oz, docked at Haifa port on Wednesday, a month after it was handed over to the Israeli navy.
The INS Oz will join the Israeli Navy along with the INS Magen that arrived in December and will guard the gas rigs and Israel’s territorial waters
The ship’s arrival is “a significant milestone in the strengthening of Israel's power, including in the exclusive economic zone,” the IDF said. “The ship will be a key part of Israel’s defense of its territorial waters and its offshore energy resources.”
Second Sa'ar 6 missile ship docks in Haifa. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)Second Sa'ar 6 missile ship docks in Haifa. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Built by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems in Kiel, Germany, the INS Oz is the second of four Sa'ar 6 ships to come to Israel following the INS Magen and will be operational in the next year or two. The two others are named the INS Atzma’ut and the INS Nitzahon, with the last expected to arrive by the end of 2021.
At the ceremony in Haifa Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the new ship is an “illustration of the power that we are prepared to employ across all fronts, including that of Lebanon as well as further away in preventing the attempts of our enemies to equip themselves with weaponry that would undermine regional stability.”
Also in attendance was the commander of the Navy, Maj.-Gen. Eli Sharvit, who said that the commanders and fighters of the ship have taken part in “another milestone” in building Israel’s maritime defense wall.
“The ships joining the ranks of the Navy are as imperative as air is to breathing as the security picture is incessantly changing and new threats are raising their heads,” he said. “There is no doubt that the INS Oz, like its sister ships, is a technological wonder, but just as it is a sign of advancement, it is also a sign of extensive cooperation and cross-border human power.”    
The new 90 meters long 2,000-ton ships have a maximum speed of 24 knots with a range of 2,500 nautical miles. Though not much longer than the Sa’ar 5, they have been built to better handle rough seas and stay at sea longer.
They will be covered in close to 300 static radar arrays that will be able to detect incoming aerial threats that can then be shot down by either the two Iron Dome (Naval Dome) missile interceptors for rockets or two Barak-8 batteries to shoot down cruise and ballistic missiles.
In addition to interception missile defense systems the ships will also have 16 anti-ship missiles, one 76mm Oto Melara Super Rapid main gun, two Typhoon 25mm remote weapon stations and two 324mm torpedo launchers for MK54 Lightweight Torpedoes. 
Each state-of-the-art ship will also be outfitted with cyber and electronic warfare systems and Elta’s EL/M-2248 MF-STAR active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar capable of tracking both air and surface targets.
The ship will be equipped with most of its weapons and radar systems in Israel. 
Should a war break out, at least two Sa’ar 6 ships will be deployed to protect Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone and gas rigs while the rest of the fleet would assist ground forces by bombarding enemy troops and weapons systems that could target both the homefront and gas rigs while simultaneously destroying any aerial targets fired towards maritime assets and naval vessels.


