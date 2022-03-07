Yaman Jaffal, a 16-year-old Palestinian, was shot dead by IDF soldiers after throwing Molotov cocktails at a military post in Abu Dis, a Palestinian village near Jerusalem, Hebrew media reported Sunday night.

Another stone-throwing suspect who was with him fled the scene.

Jaffal was pronounced dead shortly after being evacuated to a hospital in Jerusalem.

In the morning that same day, a 19-year-old Palestinian stabbed a police officer in Jerusalem's Old City and was shot dead by police officers who were at the scene. The policeman and another officer were lightly injured from the incident.

About two weeks ago, a 14-year-old Palestinian was killed by IDF gunfire after he had attempted to throw Molotov cocktails at cars driving between Jerusalem and Gush Etzion.

Abu Dis and Wall Seperation (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

An IDF spokesperson said that the attacker "endangered civilians traveling on the road, but that IDF personnel gave him initial medical treatment shortly after being shot." his death was later confirmed in the hospital.