The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF enlistment data shows most soldiers are not from the periphery

Cities around Israel were scored out of 100 on their enlistment data and split according to size and men and women.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 18:04

Updated: MARCH 13, 2022 18:06
FRIENDS AND family say goodbye as soldiers enlist in the IDF at the Tel Hashomer induction center. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
FRIENDS AND family say goodbye as soldiers enlist in the IDF at the Tel Hashomer induction center.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Data released by the IDF on Sunday regarding enlistment numbers in cities around the country shows that the assumptions that only people from the periphery are enlisting are false.

The cities were split into groups by size and given a score out of 100 based on their enlistment rates. The score was made up of the percentage of enlisters, the number of soldiers who became officers and the number of enlisters who served in combat (for men) or considered their service to be meaningful (women). Scores were awarded separately for men and women.

The data was collected based on enlisters who were born in 2000.

The highest score among the big cities (over 500 potential enlisters) was 82.28 for men and 81.44 for women, both of which were in Modiin Macabim Reut. The city also rated first in enlisters who became officers with a percentage of 13.1 for men and 10.4 for women. 

In medium cities (potential of 250-500), the highest score went to Nes Ziyona for both men and women with scores of 84.29 and 83.83 respectively.

CONSCRIPTS PUT tags on their bags before being transported to their assigned bases from the Tel Hashomer IDF Recruitment Center near Tel Aviv. (credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)CONSCRIPTS PUT tags on their bags before being transported to their assigned bases from the Tel Hashomer IDF Recruitment Center near Tel Aviv. (credit: GIL COHEN MAGEN/REUTERS)

Among the small cities (100-250), the highest score went to Givat Shmuel for men with a score of 84.6 and Kiryat Ono for women with a score of 84.1. Among men, Kiryat Ono ranked third, and among women, Givat Shmuel did not rate in the top 10, but it did rate the best around the country in enlisters who became officers with 16.6% of the men.

The highest score around the country went to the Ramat Hanegev Regional Council with a score of 85.67 for men, but it did not rate in the top 10 for women.

The leading city in combat percentages was Jerusalem in which 59% of its enlisters go into combat.

The schools with the highest scores were both religious. The best score (91.03%) went to the Shaked Darka girls' school in Sde Eliyahu, and the second-best (91.01%) was the High School for Environmental Education for boys.



Tags IDF soldiers data
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Russia publishes an official list of states it deems 'unfriendly' to it

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to award prize winners of an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018.
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

Anonymous is 'waging war' on Russia: Several broadcasts hacked

The masked face of international hacker Anonymous
5

With the world in crisis, Israel steps up - analysis

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the Mossad, March 1, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by