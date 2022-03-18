Man charged with negligent homicide after accidentally shooting brother

The tragic incident occurred when brothers Khaled and Hussein Awad went to their brother-in-law's house amid a dispute between him and their sister. Khaled, who was fighting his brother-in-law, fired one shot from the gun that hit his brother's forehead - causing his death. The prosecution alleges against him that he was negligent about the possibility of causing death.

The Haifa District Attorney's Office filed an indictment today (Thursday) against Khaled Awad, 37, from the village of Mizra in the Western Galilee, for the negligent homicide of his brother Hussein Awad, 46. The slain man, a lawyer and local council comptroller, was hit by a lone bullet fired during an argument and a fight between the two with their 42-year-old brother-in-law, Muhammad, over a dispute between the brother-in-law and their sister, who left home and moved into their parents' house. The incident took place in the yard of the couple's house where the brothers came to straighten things out.

The tragic event occurred on the night of Saturday, February 18. According to the indictment filed in the Haifa District Court through prosecutor Adv. Rami Salameh, in the context of the family dispute and after an exchange of telephone messages that included insults and threats between the late Hussein and the brother-in-law, the Hussein and Khaled brothers arrived at the house with Khaled holding a loaded gun. Three children aged 13, 11 and 8, were also present at the time.

The two brothers demanded that their brother-in-law Muhammad open the gate while Khaled had already pulled out his gun. Muhammad opened the gate after equipping himself with a hammer. Immediately after the brothers entered the yard a physical and verbal confrontation began between Khaled and their brother-in-law Muhammad during which they pushed each other. The indictment states that the brother-in-law noticed Khaled approaching him with the pistol in his hand and hit him with the hammer in the forehead area. Khaled, who was fighting his brother-in-law Muhammad, fired one shot from the gun that hit the forehead of his brother Awad, who was standing very close to him and the brother-in-law, thus causing his death.

The prosecution argues against him that he was negligent about the possibility of causing death or serious injury. The MDA team that arrived at the scene found Hussein Awad with no signs of life and determined his death. The police have opened an investigation into the case.

The facts of the indictment show that after the fatal shooting, the fight between Khaled and Muhammad, who tried unsuccessfully to get the gun out of his hand, continued. Near the yard fence, Muhammad pushed Khaled to the fence and Khaled jumped from it into the street with the gun in his hand, threw the gun at a neighbor living nearby, and ordered him to hide it. The neighbor agreed and threw the gun at the courtyard of a mosque next to the house. According to the indictment, shortly after, Khaled returned to the scene, checked with the neighbor where the gun was, went to the mosque with another man, broke the lock of the mosque gate, took the gun from the mosque surface and fled with it. The next day he turned himself in to the police, was arrested and has since remained in custody.

The brother-in-law and the neighbor gave their detailed versions of the story to the police, as did eyewitnesses who said that after the incident they saw Khaled on the street holding a gun. Khaled himself evoked the right to remain silent for most of the questions. Today, at the same time as filing the indictment, the prosecution sought to detain him until the end of the legal proceedings against him, noting the danger posed to him by the brother-in-law in particular and the public in general, while also mentioning that he has a criminal record, including five previous convictions for violence, drugs and property crimes. Judge Nitzan Silman will set a date for a hearing on the body of this request, and in the meantime he extended the detention until a later decision with the consent of the defense attorney, Adv. Sasson Bar-Oz, who is studying the investigation file.

Adv. Sasson Bar-Oz, Khaled Awad's defense attorney, said that he denies the charges outright. "According to him, the brother-in-law Muhammad is the one who grabbed the gun and pulled the trigger." The gun has not yet been found.