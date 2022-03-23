Netanyahu trial hits climax as Filber to testify

The public corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu is set to hit another major high point with a top witness due to testify Wednesday morning and the former prime minister due to attend for the first time since mid-November.

Along with former top Netanyahu aide turned state’s witness Nir Hefetz who previously testified, Shlomo Filber, who was a Netanyahu campaign chief and later his Communications Ministry director-general, is one of the prosecution’s two main witnesses for Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla Affair.

If Hefetz provided the prosecution’s narrative for allegations against Netanyahu on the Walla side of the case, Filber is expected to close the circle by providing the prosecution narrative against the former prime minister on the Bezeq side.

In fact, Filber’s testimony could be so damaging that avoiding his testimony was one of many reasons why Netanyahu was hoping to cut a deal with former attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit before the end of January.

Now Netanyahu will have to look into the eyes of another former close aide pointing the finger directly at him, while also staring at new Attorney-General nominee Gali Baharav-Miara – who lacks the back-history and appreciation of him that he had from Mandelblit – as being a new source of power over his fate if he wants to try to cut a deal in the spring or summer.

Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd R) arrives for a court hearing on corruption charges, on November 16, 2021 in Jerusalem. (credit: JACK GUEZ/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Hefetz has testified and Filber is expected to confirm that on December 9, 2014, Netanyahu appointed Eitan Tzafrir as chief of staff at the Communications Ministry to act as his long arm.

Former Communications Ministry director-general Avi Berger has testified that he repeatedly stuck to his guns on the conditions for a Yes-Bezeq merger and ignored Tzafrir, who he said was advocating problematic policies.

The prosecution has presented evidence that this made Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch furious, which he asked Hefetz to pass on to the prime minister.

Following Hefetz’s passing that on to Netanyahu, Filber is expected to testify that on May 17, 2015, as soon as Netanyahu formed a new government, he fired Berger and replaced him with Filber to carry out Elovitch’s wishes regarding Bezeq.

Filber was a longtime aide and was Netanyahu’s campaign manager from December 2014 to March 2015 with no background in communications policy.

He was confirmed for his post on June 7, 2015, and he will testify that shortly after that he was called to a special meeting with Netanyahu.

Filber’s testimony about this meeting with Netanyahu will include that it was clear to him that carrying out some of Netanyahu’s orders would be “a national disaster” in terms of the good of the public, but that he followed the orders anyway.

Incidentally, this conversation is what led to Filber becoming the star witness in February 2018 that was the key moment that turned Mandelblit against Netanyahu in the various criminal cases, and in many ways brought down the prime minister.

Filber will testify that Netanyahu told Filber to sit down on the couch as he smoked a cigar.

He will testify that during this conversation, Netanyahu raised two primary issues for him in his new role as Communications Ministry director-general: approving the Bezeq-Yes merger and moderating price changes and competition against Bezeq.

“Don’t completely annul the [new] competition [against Bezeq], but see what can be done about the pricing [issue], maybe to moderate it or roll out [the reforms against Bezeq] over a longer period,” Netanyahu told Filber, according to Filber’s statements to police.

“I also understand that the Bezeq-Yes merger needs to be completed” to keep Elovitch happy, Netanyahu told Filber.

Filber added that after his meeting with Netanyahu, Tzafrir sent him a message, asking, “Is there going to be an approval soon [for the merger]? [I’m right that] you’ll approve it? Find a way to approve it.”

Over June 13 and 14, 2015, Filber will testify, he met with Bezeq official Eli Kamir and then Elovitch to nail down the details about how to get the merger approved at a blitzkrieg pace by June 23, 2015.

June 23, 2015, was crucial for Elovitch, as without the merger approval he would have had major financing issues with various banks.

This all stemmed from the merger being approved by the relevant company boards involved on March 24, 2015, including their giving Elovitch 90 days to get Communications Ministry approval without the major conditions Berger had wanted.

Netanyahu has said the actions Filber undertook were done of his own accord, and that he was blaming the prime minister to save himself from prosecution.

“Not only were all the decisions on Bezeq and Yes approved by dozens of regulators and professionals who were not subordinate to Filber or Netanyahu, but it was under communications minister Netanyahu that reforms took place that made Elovitch and Bezeq lose billions of shekels, crashed Bezeq’s stock and saved citizens of Israel billions,” Netanyahu’s representatives have responded to the above allegations.

Netanyahu’s lawyers will be able to attack Filber for years of public tweets and other statements he made defending all of the decisions he made which helped Elovitch.

For half a year, since July 2017, Filber had denied wrongdoing and remained loyal to the prime minister.

Filber told police right after turning state’s witness that it was as if a cloud had been lifted from him and that he could finally think straight and be true to his conscience for the first time in years.

He said he executed Netanyahu’s policy changes in favor of Elovitch which he knew were a “national disaster,” but that he went along, was caught up in the glory of his new title and power.

Filber, along with other communications officials, will testify that any reforms happened in spite of Netanyahu, and not because of him.

His turning state’s witness also led to Hefetz turning against Netanyahu.