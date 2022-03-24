The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Beersheba Bedouins indicted for smuggling weapons, drugs from Jordan

The indictment comes just two days after a terror attack by a Bedouin in Beersheba, killing four civilians.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 18:15
Israeli police officers clash with Bedouins during a protest against tree planting by the Jewish National Fund, outside the Bedouin village of al-Atrash in the Negev desert, southern Israel, January 13, 2022. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Israeli police officers clash with Bedouins during a protest against tree planting by the Jewish National Fund, outside the Bedouin village of al-Atrash in the Negev desert, southern Israel, January 13, 2022.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

The Southern District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed an indictment against two Bedouins in the Beersheba District Court for smuggling weapons and drugs into Israel from Jordan.

Though there was no organizational connection, the indictment comes just two days after a terror attack by a Bedouin in Beersheba killing four civilians and could draw additional public attention to broader social tensions.

According to the indictment, Ayman Abu Iyada, 30, and Yousef Abi Iyada, 28, drove to the Israeli-Jordanian border on March 11 at 7:50 a.m. where they cut through the border fence to cross through.

From the Jordanian side, they obtained two containers containing a mix of 34 rifles and pistols, including Kalashnikov and Belgian models, hundreds of bullets, magazines for the bullets and 27,352 pills of amphetamine drugs.

Around 7:55 a.m., they left the border area, but were spotted by Israeli security forces.

Israelis protest at the site of yesterday deadly terror attack, outside the big shopping center in Beer Sheva, southern Israel, on March 23, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Israelis protest at the site of yesterday deadly terror attack, outside the big shopping center in Beer Sheva, southern Israel, on March 23, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

During a hot pursuit chase by the security forces, the defendants threw the containers out of the car to try to disconnect themselves from the evidence.

However, by 8:45 a.m. they had been caught and arrested.

On March 16, as the defendants were being walked past each other by police in and out of the interrogation room, Yousef signaled with his hand to Ayman not to say anything to the police, a form of obstruction of justice.  

The defendants were charged with illegally importing and possessing weapons as well as illegally importing drugs and obstruction of justice.

Yousef was also indicted for driving despite his drivers’ license having been disqualified.

In addition, the indictment said that there were others who had not been arrested who were also involved in the plot whose identities remain unknown and that it was unclear how far beforehand the defendants had planned the smuggling operation.

The prosecution requested that the court keep the two defendants in police custody until the end of the trial against them.

Also, on Thursday, the Haifa District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment with the city’s District Court against 36 Israeli-Arabs from Umm al-Fahm and other northern Israeli villages for a variety of drugs and weapons offenses.

The indictment came after an extended undercover investigation and as part of the country’s ongoing elevated attention to illegal weapons use in the Israeli-Arab sector.



Tags Israel court beersheba Terror Attack bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by