IDF beefs up troops in West Bank, Gaza ahead of Land Day

The IDF has beefed up troops along the Gaza border and in the West Bank ahead of Land Day amid concerns that violent riots may erupt following a spate of deadly terror attacks in Israel.

The military will send reinforcements to the Gaza Division including additional infantry troops and special forces and advanced technological means in case of violent protests along the fence.

The IDF said that the troops were deployed to the southern front as plans had been outlined ahead of the month of Ramadan.

Land Day commemorates the Israeli government’s expropriation of Arab-owned land in Galilee on March 30th, 1976. Six unarmed Arab citizens were killed and hundreds wounded and arrested in the ensuing riots and confrontations with the IDF and police.

While Gazans have regularly held violent demonstrations along the border fence, according to reports, this year Land Day will be commemorated in the Gaza Port in an attempt to reduce the possibility of riots near the fence.

Israel Police set up a checkpoint on a highway after a deadly terrorist attack in Hadera, March 28, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Nevertheless, there is concern that Gazans may approach the fence and clash with troops.

In September St.-Sgt. Barel Shmueli, a Border Police sniper was killed after he was shot in the head at point-blank range by a Hamas operative during a violent riot in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

His death led to harsh criticism of the military and government, claiming it had imposed restrictions on troops along the border.

The worry over violence comes despite moves by Israel to reduce tensions ahead of Ramadan, including the approval of 20,000 work permits for Gazans.

The IDF has also reinforced forces in the West Bank with four battalions, though they will be mainly protecting the seam line and areas close to the separation fence.

Demonstrations are also planned for the West Bank and the Galilee where the main event for the day will be held in the town of Sakhnin. From there, demonstrators will march to Arabeh and Deir Hanna where a large rally is expected.

In a provocative move, extreme right-wing legislator Itamar Ben Gvir who is known for his anti-Arab rhetoric has also said that he intends to visit the Temple Mount Compound on Land Day.

Last year he set up a makeshift office in the flashpoint neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem. Clashes in Jerusalem between Palestinians and Israel Police, both in Sheikh Jarrah and the Temple Mount, led to Operation Guardian of the Walls after Hamas fired seven rockets on the capital.