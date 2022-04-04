At least 10 arrested in second night of clashes at Damascus Gate

At least 10 people were arrested during a second consecutive night of clashes between Arabs and Israel Police at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday night, according to police.

Video from the scene showed Arab rioters violently clashing with police forces, with rioters throwing objects at and getting into fistfights with security forces.

Bottles, iron rods and other objects were thrown by rioters at police officers at the scene, injuring at least one officer lightly.

According to the Red Crescent, 19 Arabs were injured during the riots.

Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited the Damascus Gate for a situation evaluation with police, alongside deputy public security minister Yoav Segalovitz, Economy Minister Orna Barbivai and Foreign Ministry director-general Alon Ushpiz.

Israel Police clash with Arab rioters at the Damascus Gate, April 3, 2022 (Credit: Israel Police)

Hamas spokesman in Jerusalem Muhammad Hamada warned that Lapid's visit and the clashes at the Damascus Gate were a "dangerous escalation" and a "provocation" during Ramadan.

Hamada added that Hamas holds Israeli leaders responsible for the "consequences" of the situation, saying: "We and our people have taken the pledge to protect Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa with strength and by all available means."

On Saturday night, at least four Arabs were arrested amid clashes between Arabs and Israeli police at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, according to Israel Police. Earlier in the night on Saturday, a small group of Jewish youth were seen marching towards the gate shouting "death to Arabs" and "revenge," among other slogans.

The violence at the Damascus Gate comes amid tensions throughout Israel and the West Bank after a series of terrorist attacks in Beersheba, Hadera and Bnei Brak.

Last year, clashes at the Damascus Gate were part of the tensions leading up to Operation Guardian of the Walls, which Hamas blamed on tensions in Jerusalem, specifically in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and at the al-Aqsa Mosque.