Jordanian PM praises Palestinian assaults on ‘pro-Zionists defiling Al-Aqsa’

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh praised "every Palestinian and Jordanian Islamic Wakf worker" throwing stones at "pro-Zionists who are defiling al-Aqsa Mosque."

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: APRIL 18, 2022 16:41
Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon September 30, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon September 30, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh praised Palestinians who physically attack Israelis, in a speech to the parliament in Amman on Monday.

Khasawneh said he "praises every Palestinian and Jordanian Islamic Wakf worker who stands tall like a turret and those who throw rocks at the pro-Zionists who are defiling al-Aqsa Mosque while under the security of the Israeli occupation government."

Khasawneh also repeated an unsupported theory advanced by the Palestinians that Israel plans to divide the Temple Mount like the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, into separate spaces and hours for Jews and Muslims.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s envoy for a reprimand over Israeli actions on the Temple Mount on Monday. The Israeli ambassador was out of the country, so Israeli Deputy Ambassador Sami Abu Janeb was called to the meeting.

Last week, Palestinians stockpiled rocks and fireworks in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, launching them at police officers and at Jews praying at the Western Wall below the Temple Mount. Police entered the compound, making arrests and trying to quell the violence. The events occurred repeatedly in the ensuing days, and Palestinian attacks on Israelis in and around the Old City of Jerusalem increased.

SECURITY FORCES stand guard as religious Jews visit the Temple Mount. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) SECURITY FORCES stand guard as religious Jews visit the Temple Mount. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Jordan's royal family is the custodian of holy sites in Jerusalem, and the Jerusalem Islamic Wakf that administers the al-Aqsa Mosque is a Jordanian authority. When Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994, Israel committed to "respect the present special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Muslim Holy shrines in Jerusalem."

Jordanian King Abdullah II spoke with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and European Council President Charles Michel on Monday about "the need to cease all illegal and provocative Israeli measures in Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif," according to the royal twitter account.

The day before, Abdullah told his government to work to “stop Israeli escalations,” and called on Israel to respect the “historical and legal status-quo at the al-Aqsa Mosque/al-Haram al-Sharif and cease all illegal and provocative measures that violate it and could push toward further escalation.”



Tags Jordan Palestinians Temple Mount israel jordan israel temple mount jordan israel Palestine Palestinian King Abdullah Of Jordan Jordan News
