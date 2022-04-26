23-year-old man stabbed to death during brawl in Ashdod

A 23-year-old man, Nur Kashkash, was stabbed to death on Monday during a brawl that broke out in a public park on HaMa'apilim Street in Ashdod, Ynet reported. MDA staff who were called to the scene provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Assuta Hospital in serious condition before he died from his injuries.

Kashkash, a resident of Qalansawe, according to N12, was involved in a brawl that led to his murder. A preliminary investigation revealed that the background of the incident was criminal.

Two suspects, a resident of Qalansawe and a resident of Ashdod, were arrested in connection with the murder, N12 reported.

MDA medics Eli Raymond and Raziel Yusupovich, who were called to the scene, said that the wounded man was lying in the public park barely conscious and suffering from a stab wound that was bleeding profusely. "We immediately started life-saving medical treatment that included stopping bleeding and bandages and we quickly put him in an intensive care unit and he was rushed to the hospital while he was still breathing and in severe condition," the medics said.

Police and paramedics at the scene of a brawl in Ashdod on Novmeber 8, 2019 (credit: DANIEL DROBYSHEVSKY/MDA OPERATIONAL DOCUMENTATION)

Two days ago, police arrested a 34-year-old Lod resident on suspicion of murdering his 60-year-old mother at her home in the city. Police forces who arrived at the apartment found the woman and her death was determined on the spot by medical staff. The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation. The suspect, apparently mentally disturbed, entered the police station in Lod, near his mother's house, and announced: "I murdered my mother." He then took the police officers to the apartment to see his mother's body.

Police said that "police officers have begun investigating the incident and forensic investigators are collecting findings at the scene to examine the background and circumstances." "When they entered the apartment, we saw the woman unconscious. We performed medical tests but she had no signs of life and we had no choice but to declare her death," said an MDA paramedic.

Two weeks ago, a Jaffa resident in his 40s was shot to death on Maggid Street. The MDA team that arrived at the scene provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to Wolfson Hospital in Holon in critical condition while attempting to resuscitate him. When he arrived at the hospital, the doctors declared his death.