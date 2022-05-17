Iran is currently trying to complete the production and installation of 1,000 advanced IR6 centrifuges, including at a new underground facility being built near Natanz, Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Tuesday.

"Iran continues to accumulate irreversible knowledge and experience in the development, research, production and operation of advanced centrifuges,” Gantz said at a symposium at Reichman University.

According to the defense minister, Tehran is a few weeks away from accumulating enough fissile material sufficient for one nuclear bomb.

Iran, he said is preventing access to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to its production system and currently has 60kg of enriched material and is producing at 60% enrichment, another 350kg at 20% enrichment and two tons at 4%.

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in April 2008, shortly before its centrifuges were destroyed by the Stuxnet virus. Why is responsibility now being taken for attacks and involvement being admitted with bluster and bravado? (credit: PHOTO BY THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENCY OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN VIA GETTY IMAGES)

He said that one of the lessons from the war in Ukraine is that “it is right to use economic, political power and if necessary military force, as early as possible in order to prevent wars. The same is true of the situation we are facing in Iran.”

According to him, the price of a possible war with Iran can be reduced if there is regional and international cooperation to pressure the Islamic Republic.

“The price of stopping Iran today is higher than they were a year ago and lower than they will be a year’s time,” he warned.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaking at the Institute for Policy and Strategy at Reichman University, May 17, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Gantz’s comments come as the talks between the United States, Iran and Western powers over Tehran’s nuclear program are at a stalemate. Senior EU official Enrique Mora, who is coordinating the talks traveled to Iran in order to overcome the seven-week statement, but Iran is not budging on its demand that the US remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from its Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

The IRGC and its Quds Force are the main targets of Israel’s war-between-wars campaign, known in Hebrew as MABAM. Over the years it has carried out thousands of kinetic strikes, in Syria and further from its borders, by land, sea, air as well as cyber-kinetically, in order to prevent the Iranian regime from reaching its goal of regional hegemony as well as becoming a nuclear state.

The IRGC is one of eight branches of Iran’s military and the IRGC and its Quds Force are not only the Islamic Republic’s most feared and advanced military branch, but it is also a powerful political and economic player that answers directly to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to Gantz, the number of strategic weapons such as long-range missiles and drones in the hands of Iranian proxies has increased “significantly” over the past year, including in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

“It is developing operational platforms throughout the region with accurate capabilities including cruise missiles, surface-to-surface missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles that have a range of thousands of kilometers,” he said.

Iranian proxies are already using those capabilities provided by the Quds Force to “attack oil reserves, airports and civilian targets,” Gantz said referring to the numerous attacks against Gulf States, Saudi Arabia and American targets in Iraq.

The defense minister also confirmed that the IRGC launched a pair of drones from Iran toward Israel where they were set to explode. The two Shahed-136 drones were shot down in February by American fighter jets close to Erbil in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran (credit: REUTERS)

Prior to the foiled attack, which occurred on February 14, Israeli security officials had been on high alert over fears of an Iranian response to a series of Israeli attacks on Iranian targets as part of the IDF’s war-between-wars campaign.

Since Israel began its war-between-wars campaign (known as MABAM in Hebrew) in 2013, it has carried out thousands of strikes in an attempt to thwart Iranian entrenchment and the smuggling of advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Syria and Lebanon. According to foreign reports, it has also carried out strikes in Iraq and Yemen.

“In Syria, too, attempts to transfer and produce precision weapons continue,” Gantz said, warning that “Israel will continue to halt these efforts and prevent harm to its citizens and the region. "