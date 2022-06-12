The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel Police volunteer killed in ramming attack laid to rest

Carmeli was fatally hit by a drunk driver while volunteering at a police sobriety checkpoint in Rishon Lezion on Saturday morning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 12, 2022 18:22

Updated: JUNE 12, 2022 18:57
Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai lays a wreath on the grave of police volunteer Amichai Carmeli (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai lays a wreath on the grave of police volunteer Amichai Carmeli
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The funeral of Amichay Carmeli, a police volunteer who was killed by a drunk driver last week took place in Beit Dagan, central Israel on Sunday afternoon.

Carmeli was fatally hit by a drunk driver while volunteering at a police sobriety checkpoint in Rishon Lezion on Saturday morning.

Israel Police have accelerated the initial investigation, in which five suspects from the Bedouin city of Rahat, who attempted to drive away after killing the 46-year-old Israeli, were arrested on suspicion of carrying out the ramming attack.

Police investigate after four suspects drove through a sobriety checkpoint, killing volunteer police officer Amichay Carmeli (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Police investigate after four suspects drove through a sobriety checkpoint, killing volunteer police officer Amichay Carmeli (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Suspect with criminal history arrested

On Sunday, Israeli media reported that one of the suspects for the murder is a convicted felon who was previously imprisoned for assaulting a police officer, citing a police source.

30-year-old Rani Kamlat, one of the suspects arrested by police, is thought to have driven the car following an initial police probe. The other suspects were identified as 22-year-old Amjad al-Abid, 32-year-old Yatam Abu Eylon, 30-year-old Mu'ataz Abu Elyon and 21-year-old Tamir Kamlat, the latter of whom has been hospitalized.

The suspects ran over three members of the Israeli National Traffic Police, including Carmeli, after they were asked to stop for a sobriety test at the checkpoint. The two others, whose condition ranges from light to serious, were treated for their injuries at Shamir Medical Center before being released.

Shabtai attends funeral, speaks to injured volunteers

Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai was present at Carmeli's funeral and eulogized the victim. Earlier on Sunday, he spoke with the two injured volunteers and offered his condolences.

"You are part of a significant group of volunteers within Israel Police who risk their lives daily and nightly while taking part in operational activities," Shabtai told the injured volunteers.

Tamar Uriel-Beeri contributed to this report.



