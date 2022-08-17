Tel Aviv, IFCJ open new shelter for Israel's homeless

Ha'Gagon, a new shelter for Tel Aviv's homeless named in honor of later rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, opened this week by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality.

The homeless shelter was established in partnership with non-profit organization La'Sova and the Tel Aviv Foundation and was partly funded by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, founded by Rabbi Eckstein.

Every single person in Tel Aviv has rights and deserves to be treated and cared for, Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai said. "The municipality established the shelter based on this leading value."

Other than providing a respectable place to rest and sleep, the shelter will also provide food, running water for showers, laundry services, a locker for personal belongings and referral for medical treatment when needed.

Huldai said it was "important" to him that the shelter would have "more than just beds...and also offer different areas for unwinding, enrichment, watching television, reading books, and having group activities."

Tel Aviv-Jaffa mayor Ron Huldai at the opening of Ha'Gagon, a new homeless shelter in Tel Aviv (credit: GUY YECHIELY)

"A sense of human dignity"

Ha'Gagon is set to replace a homeless shelter which was demolished by the municipality some three years ago, in order to build an expansive new shelter.

As part of its design, an emphasis was placed on aspects involving the tenants' privacy in order to "foster faith in their ability to return to everyday life. Its main goal, according to the municipality, is to "provide a home for addicts living on the streets while maintaining a sense of human dignity."

Ha'Gagon is able to house 144 residents simultaneously in 19 different sleeping rooms, which include accessible rooms for people with disabilities.