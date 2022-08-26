Prof. Hossam Haick of the Technion Institute of Technology in Haifa and his research group were recently awarded three prestigious cancer research grants totaling 4.2 million euros ($4,190,000). The grants will be used to support consortiums that will study different types of aggressive cancers.

The grants are awarded within the framework of the Horizon Europe program, which supports groups and organizations that collaborate with other entities across different countries in the European Union – all while focusing on practical solutions to modern-day challenges.

Haick, an expert in the field of nanotechnology and non-invasive disease diagnosis, also serves as the dean of undergraduate studies at the Technion.

Haick’s past grants

Haick serves as the coordinator of a consortium called LUCIA, which was awarded 14 million Euros. The consortium is developing new ways of understanding the risk factors for lung cancer - the deadliest type of cancer in terms of the number of its victims today.

students in technion institute of technology (credit: TECHNION)

Haick is also the co-founder of ONCOSCREEN, a 38-member consortium which won a grant of 12.5 million euros to study bowel cancers. ONCOSCREEN works to develop innovative diagnostic methods that will be fast, accurate, inexpensive and non-invasive.

A third consortium named MELCAYA, of which Prof. Haick is also a prominent member, will focus on the prevention of melanoma – the most dangerous type of skin cancer – and won a grant of 8.4 million euros.

“Prof. Haick continues to lead successes in very competitive tracks in the European research programs while performing a significant organizational role,” said Dr. Cohen-Dotan of the Technion. “This year, the Technion succeeded in increasing both the number of grants it receives from this program and their financial range, which has made it a noteworthy player in European activity in applied research.”

“This is an extraordinary achievement by Prof. Hossam Haick,” Cohen-Dotan declared.