The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Two babies drown in Israel on Thursday in concerning trend

Since only the beginning of the calendar year, 13 children drowned, with half of the cases occurring inside or near the child's home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 14:07
Israelis enjoy the Shaded nature pool of Ein Tut, near Moshav Ani'am, in the Golan Heights, July 10, 2022. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israelis enjoy the Shaded nature pool of Ein Tut, near Moshav Ani'am, in the Golan Heights, July 10, 2022.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

In a jarring turn of events, two babies drowned — one of them to death — on Thursday in two separate locations in Israel: Gush Etzion and Rahat. Both were taken to hospital for medical care.

The Rahat case

In Rahat, a two-month-old girl drowned in a bathtub and was taken to the Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba. The child was pronounced dead on Friday morning

MDA senior medic Malik Abu Ar'ara said that his team performed CPR on the girl and transferred her to the hospital. 

The Gush Etzion case

MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)MDA ambulance (illustrative) (credit: Yanir Yagana)

In Gush Etzion, a two-year-old toddler was medevaced to Hadassah-University Medical Center in serious condition, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem after drowning in a private pool. The child is currently intubated in the hospital's pediatric intensive care unit

"When we arrived, we saw the toddler unconscious near the pool after being pulled out," MDA paramedic Netanel Refuah and senior medic Danny Rotenberg said. 

The two performed CPR on the toddler and transferred him to an IDF medical unit. He was taken to the hospital from there. Gush Etzion Council head Moshe Ne'eman said he and the entire community are praying for the child's wellbeing. 

In another instance, a three-and-a-half-year-old boy was moderately injured after falling to the ground in Bat Yam. MDA teams that arrived on site gave him initial medical treatment and evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. 

What's going on with Israel's child safety? 

The Gush Etzion case would not be the first case — in just the past month — of a baby drowning in a pool. On July 30, a two-year-old underwent CPR after being submerged in water in a private pool in Kfar Shmariyahu. In another July instance, an 11-month-old was rendered unconscious after drowning in a bath. 

Back in March, headlines blared with the death of a one-year-old baby that drowned to death in a bucket of paint in Netivot. 

According to Beterem Safe Kids, an organization — the only one in its field — committed to policy and awareness regarding child safety, the trend is concerning

Since only the beginning of the calendar year, 13 children drowned, with half of the cases occurring inside or near the child's home. Beterem provided numbers from the past five years: 99 children, half of them toddlers, perished due to safety negligence

"A drowning happens quickly and silently," said Orly Silbinger, Beterem's CEO, "a child that is drowning cannot cry, call for help, or help themselves." 

Silbinger called on parents to be extra vigilant — "do not rely on miracles" — and not leave children near water without surveillance, "not even for a second." 

Safe practices around water can save a life, she added, "it's up to us to prevent the next death." 



Tags children safety water drowning Parenting
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by