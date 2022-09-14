The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

78-year-old Israeli gets 4-month sentence for threatening Netanyahu

78-year-old Israeli Tzvi Binstein, who issued calls to harm former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu over social media, will have his sentence converted to community service on probation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 22:09
FACEBOOK HAS almost halved the amount of hate speech people see on the social networking site over the last three quarters, down to 0.05% of content views, according to the author. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
FACEBOOK HAS almost halved the amount of hate speech people see on the social networking site over the last three quarters, down to 0.05% of content views, according to the author.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Tzvi Binstein, the 78-year-old man who issued calls to harm former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on various social media platforms, has been officially sentenced to 4 months in prison by the Haifa Shalom Court. 

The conviction was based on his confession that he is guilty of inciting violence. The confession was made as part of a plea agreement, according to Walla. 

The court noted that "the accused did not transgress with one single post; rather, with seven posts over a significant period of time. The content of the posts was blunt, firm and direct. It included encouragement of the public to commit severe acts of violence against the prime minister at the time, as well as his family members."

Timeline of events past and future

Binstein published the posts over the course of several months, between July 2020 and January 2021.

THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu attends the Knesset plenum session ahead of the vote on the Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People, 2018 (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90) THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu attends the Knesset plenum session ahead of the vote on the Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People, 2018 (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

The 78-year-old's sentence will be converted into community service on probation, according to Ynet. 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu crime court incitement Hate speech
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists find COVID-19 antibodies that can make boosters unnecessary

The COVID-19 vaccine (illustrative).
2

Why did Queen Elizabeth II never come visit Israel? - comment

Lord Rabbi Sacks with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
3

Neo-Nazi head of Goyim Defense League arrested in Poland

A neo Nazi attends a rally in Budapest October 23, 2009. The words, the motto of the S.S., read "my honor is my loyalty"
4

Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces advance

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022
5

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by