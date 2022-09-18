The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF chief Kohavi lands in Poland, begins five-day visit to Europe

The IDF chief is expected to meet with his Polish counterpart, Gen. Rajmund T. Andrzejczak, before traveling to France.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 18, 2022 20:03
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks during a ceremony on the second night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, at the Nativ program on the Kiryat Moriah campus in Jerusalem, November 29, 2021 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi speaks during a ceremony on the second night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, at the Nativ program on the Kiryat Moriah campus in Jerusalem, November 29, 2021
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi landed in Poland on Sunday evening, beginning a five-day visit to Europe, which includes an official visit to France.

In Poland, the IDF chief is expected to meet with his Polish counterpart, Gen. Rajmund T. Andrzejczak.

He is also set to meet other senior military figures in Warsaw to discuss Iran, the dwindling nuclear deal negotiations and increasing tensions along Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

Where will Kohavi visit in Poland?

Kohavi will visit the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp along with an IDF delegation, which will also tour the Jewish cemetery and the Jewish Museum and will lay a wreath at the Warsaw Ghetto Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi addresses the crowd at the ''Operation: Break the wave'' conference. (credit: IDF) IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi addresses the crowd at the ''Operation: Break the wave'' conference. (credit: IDF)

He will be accompanied by his wife, Yael Kochavi, as well as Head of the International Cooperation Division Brig.-Gen. Effie Defrin, the head of Military Intelligence’s Research Division, Brig.-Gen. Amit Sa'ar, and IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Ron Kochav.

In France, Kohavi is scheduled to meet with French military chief Gen. Thierry Burkhard along with Jean-Philippe Rolland, who is French President Emanuel Macron's military chief of staff.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



