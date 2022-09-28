The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
PA under pressure to cut ties with Israel after Jenin killings

The ruling Fatah faction headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of perpetrating “massacres” against the Palestinians.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 15:38
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The PA and Abbas have repeatedly shown that they are not interested in peace or prosperity for the Palestinians. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The PA and Abbas have repeatedly shown that they are not interested in peace or prosperity for the Palestinians.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)

The Palestinian Authority is facing growing pressure to cut all ties with Israel and stop its security crackdown on its political rivals in the West Bank in the aftermath of Wednesday’s IDF operation in Jenin.

Four Palestinian gunmen were killed and 44 others injured during the military operation, which was followed by a general strike in all West Bank cities.

After the operation, several Palestinian groups repeated their demand that the PA stop the security coordination with Israel. They urged Palestinians in the West Bank to step up the “resistance” attacks against soldiers and settlers.

The groups also urged the PA to stop its “political arrests” in the West Bank, reference to the crackdown by the PA security forces on its political rivals.

Palestinian gunmen take part in the funeral of two Palestinians who were shot dead by Israeli security forces during clashes, during their funeral in Jenin, in the West Bank, March 31, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of "massacres" against Palestinians

The PA did not comment on the calls to sever its ties with Israel. Senior PA officials, however, launched a scathing attack on Israel and accused it of committing “massacres” against the Palestinians.

“The Israeli occupation is continuing to tamper with security and stability. Israel and the US have lost their credibility.”

Nabil Abu Rudaineh, Palestinian Authority presidential spokesman

"The Israeli occupation is continuing to tamper with security and stability," said PA presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudaineh. "Israel and the US have lost their credibility."

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that Israel bears responsibility for the repercussions of the Jenin “crime.” He claimed that the IDF counter-terrorism operations were part of the upcoming Israeli election campaign.

The ruling Fatah faction headed by PA President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of perpetrating “massacres” against the Palestinians. It said that the IDF crackdown would only strengthen the Palestinians’ determination to pursue the “resistance.”

Responding to the IDF operation, Hamas called on the PA to immediately halt security coordination with Israel. Abdel Latif Qanou, a spokesperson for the Gaza-based terror group, also called on the Palestinians to launch a “new intifada.”

Hazem Qassem, another Hamas representative, threatened that Israel would “pay a price for its terrorism.” The armed groups in the West Bank are capable of stepping up their attacks against Israel despite the ongoing IDF crackdown, he said, adding that the PA has become “isolated from its people.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the second largest faction of the PLO after Fatah, said that the PA must immediately stop the security coordination and “all forms of relations” with Israel. The PFLP called on the PA to “endorse the language of an all-out confrontation” with Israel.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), another PLO faction, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and a number of armed groups in the Gaza Strip threatened to avenge the blood of the Jenin “martyrs”.

The groups joined the calls to the PA to cut all ties with Israel, including security coordination, and urged the Palestinians in the West Bank to increase their attacks on IDF soldiers and settlers.  



