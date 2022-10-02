The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police officers shoot suspect in firefight in Jisr az-Zarqa

The incident comes just days after a suspect was killed during a firefight between police and suspects in Nazareth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 2, 2022 06:30
A submachine gun used by a suspect in a firefight with police in Jisr az-Zarqa. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A submachine gun used by a suspect in a firefight with police in Jisr az-Zarqa.
Israel Police officers shot and seriously injured a suspect during a firefight in the town of Jisr az-Zarqa in northern Israel early Sunday morning, according to police.

The officers were conducting standard operations in the town when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene where they saw a suspect firing towards a home. The suspect proceeded to point his weapon at the officers who responded by opening fire and seriously injuring the suspect.

Police seized a submachine gun used by the suspect and have opened an investigation into the incident.

Second firefight with police over the weekend

The incident comes just days after a suspect was killed during a firefight between police and suspects in Nazareth.

Police at the scene of where Arab-Israeli journalist Nadal Ijbaria was shot dead in his car in the northern Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm, September 4, 2022. (credit: FLASH90) Police at the scene of where Arab-Israeli journalist Nadal Ijbaria was shot dead in his car in the northern Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm, September 4, 2022. (credit: FLASH90)

In that incident, police spotted suspects firing from a vehicle. When the officers opened chase after the vehicle, a firefight broke out, with one suspect killed and another seriously injured.



