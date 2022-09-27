The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Temple Mount, east Jerusalem clashes continue as holiday tensions rise

The visits of tourists and Jews to the Temple Mount, which have been held there for many years during the holidays, are set to take place as normal.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 19:33

Updated: SEPTEMBER 27, 2022 19:34
Police Chief Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai visits the Old City of Jerusalem during the High Holidays (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
As Jewish visitation to the Temple Mount increases during the High Holidays, clashes continue both in the Temple Mount and throughout east Jerusalem as police remain on high alert in anticipation of a tumultuous holiday period.

A number of masked individuals led calls for incitement inside Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday morning and tried to incite provocation. At one point, the men even desecrated the mosque, banging on its doors with various objects and interfering mainly with Muslim worshipers entering to pray. One of those masked suspects, an 18-year-old resident of east Jerusalem, was arrested on suspicion of incitement.

The Jerusalem district police continue to work with an increased presence in the Old City as part of a heightened alert during the High Holidays.

The visits of tourists and Jews to the Temple Mount, which have been held there for many years during the holidays, are set to take place as normal. No unusual disturbances were recorded there so far, except for those at the Al-Aqsa Mosque itself.

Police Chief Inspector General Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday, met the commanders and police officers operating in the area, and received an overview of the increased preparation and deployment of forces in the Capital.

 

"We are at the peak of increased police activity all over the country, especially in Jerusalem and the Old City sector, to allow Israeli citizens to celebrate Rosh Hashanah safely," the Police Chief said during his visit to the Old City.

"The high alert that the Israel Police is on will continue during all of the High Holidays when, along with increased police activity on all levels, the public is asked to continue to be vigilant and report anything unusual to us. So far, the events in Jerusalem have been contained and are under control by the many forces of the police and border police, we are prepared for any scenario."

Police Chief Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai

The Temple Mount has always been a sensitive, potentially explosive area during the holidays. The experience of the last few years has already shown that what begins with clashes on the mount may end in a wider escalation in the West Bank and Gaza, and in condemnations from the Arab world.

The focus of tension this time is the expansion of Jewish ascension to the mountain due to the holidays, which is perceived by the Palestinians and Jordanians as a violation of the status quo.

Jordan released a statement Monday morning condemning the violent escalations on the Temple Mount, which was "instigated by Israeli extremists storming the blessed al-Aqsa mosque with extensive protections from the Israeli police," its foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Jordanians added that Israeli practices on the mount "violate its sanctity" and are "scandalous and unacceptable violations of international law."

14 Arrested in east Jerusalem clashes

The Temple Mount is not the only place where police are facing increased tensions in Jerusalem, during Monday night, a number of riots began in the east of the city, with dozens of masked individuals throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at officers, as well as firing fireworks intermittently.

Rioters set barrels on fire and attempted to close off roads as police forces operated to calm the incidents. No casualties were reported during the night.

"The Israel Police will continue to act with determination and zero tolerance towards violence of any kind, violation of public order and any attempt to harm police officers or civilians in violation of the law," the police said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, 14 suspects were arrested in the Old City for disorderly conduct, throwing stones, shooting fireworks, and attacking police officers while barricading themselves in the Temple Mount mosque while violating public order.

According to the police, some young Palestinians shut themselves inside the al-Aqsa mosque the night before, and as Jewish visitors started to arrive at Temple Mount, clashes have broken out between Palestinian worshippers and Israel Police officers. Two suspects have been arrested for rioting and incitement.

This escalation has been anticipated by Israeli security forces, as just two weeks ago Eyal Hulata, head of the National Security Council, said that Hamas and extremist Palestinian forces are planning to escalate the situation on the Temple Mount due to the holiday season.

Moreover, as preparation for the High Holydays season, Jewish and Arab activists were reportedly issued restraining orders from the Temple Mount, a decision was made in order to decrease tensions.



