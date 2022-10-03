The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel to debate extending Law of Return to 4th generation Russians

Israel's Law of Return allows Jews or people with one or more Jewish grandparents and their spouses, the right to immigrate to Israel and acquire Israeli citizenship.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 11:18

Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2022 11:49
UKRAINIAN OLIM arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport last month. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Following the mass recruitment in Russia and the reduction of the ability to immigrate from Russia, a first dramatic debate will be held on Monday that will examine whether to extend the "Law of Return" to immigrants from Russia - also to the fourth generation descendants of Jews.

Kan public broadcasting's Diplomatic correspondent Amichai Stein revealed that the meeting will take place after the request of Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman during Sunday's cabinet meeting.

Lieberman proposed this change due to the situation in Russia, where tens of thousands of Jews and those entitled to aliyah have requested immediate immigration to Israel. Lieberman proposed to extend those entitled to the law to the fourth generation "even temporarily".

Prime Minister Yair Lapid replied to him that there should be a discussion on the matter, according to the report on Kan radio.

Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman responded to the proposal on Twitter, writing that "the Law of Return was enacted so that Israel would be a Jewish state. Lieberman is working on destroying Israel's Jewish identity."

Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman

He added that he "understands Liberman's electoral plight," and said that "it turns out that antisemitic propaganda causes little benefit," he said of Yisrael Beiteinu's campaign. "Shouting that your political opponents are Goebbels and Stalin is less effective, so he [Lieberman] feels the need to import voters."

Russian immigrants to receive expedited process

As reported on Sunday, the Israeli government approved a proposal to expedite the immigration of Russians who qualify under the Law of Return.

The proposal by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, in conjunction with the Finance Ministry, for a new emergency plan for the absorption of Russian olim, was drafted by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

Due to recent developments in Russia, tens of thousands of aliyah candidates are expected to arrive in Israel in the coming months. According to the decision, until an individual’s eligibility under the Law of Return is clarified, they will receive the rights that all immigrants are given, including an absorption package and subsistence allowance.

This decision is based on the previous waves of aliyah from Ukraine, during which it was proven that over 90% were found to be eligible.

In addition, it is expected to provide a holistic response in a variety of areas, including housing, employment, health, education and more. The Finance Ministry will immediately allocate NIS 90 million, will monitor developments and allocate additional resources as needed.

Ukraine-Russia War sparks massive aliyah wave to Israel

According to the estimates of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, a very significant increase in immigration is expected due to the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to the ministry, since the invasion of Ukraine in February, over 40,000 new immigrants have arrived, approximately 24,000 of them from Russia. This is the most significant wave in two decades.

In addition, the government authorized the Jewish Agency to establish temporary camps in Finland and Azerbaijan for Russian Jews who seek to immigrate to Israel. These camps will work like the camps in Romania and Poland for Ukrainian refugees. Jewish Agency officials told The Jerusalem Post that it will establish a mechanism to assist Jewish Russian olim.



