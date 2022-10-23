WATCH: Follow the policeman who apprehended Jerusalem terrorist

The Israel Police Spokesperson Unit released bodycam footage on Sunday of the police officer who took down the terrorist from the Jerusalem stabbing attack on Saturday, showing how he chased him down and eventually shot him.

In the video, the police officer can be seen chasing the stabber who had run toward a public park. The officer then spots the suspect over a fence next to a soccer field and points his gun at him while calling to the terrorist to stop and surrender.

After a few seconds, the terrorist turns and runs away, and the officer jumps over the fence and chases him before shooting him in the leg.

The 16-year-old stabber was located in Sheikh Jarrah shortly after stabbing a man in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Hamivtar. He was identified by the knife sheath he was still holding from the knife he had left in his victim's back.

MDA teams arrive to treat stabbing victim in Jerusalem (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

What happened to the victim?

The man who had been stabbed was taken to hospital and was reported to be in serious condition but was stable.

The terrorist wasn't killed by the shot to his leg, and he was taken into custody.

This isn't the first time that footage of an arrest was released to the public. Earlier this month, the IDF released the bodycam footage from the arrest of the terrorist who had conducted a shooting in Beit El a few days prior.