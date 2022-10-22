Stabbing in Jerusalem, ramming in West Bank mar weekend in Israel

A young Israeli man was severely wounded after being stabbed in the back close to the Jerusalem neighborhood of French Hill in a terror attack on Saturday.

Magen David Adom rescue services said that they found an ultra-Orthodox man in his 20s with a knife in his back on Sheshet HaYamim Street in the Givat HaMivtar neighborhood near French Hill, close to the Shuafat refugee camp.

"The wounded man was lying on a path while he was conscious and suffering from a penetrating and bleeding injury to his body. We gave him medical treatment, stopping the bleeding and dressing the wound, we then evacuated him to the hospital when his condition is critical but stable," EMT Yonatan Shor said.

The suspect, a 16-year-old Palestinian from Anata, was shot by police after he was identified holding the knife’s sheath. The suspect was located on a soccer field full of children in Sheikh Jarrah near the police national headquarters, less than a kilometer from the attack.

According to police, an officer began to pursue the suspect, who then turned around toward the officer. “The police officer who felt his life was in danger fired and neutralized him,” police said. The suspect was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical center in serious but stable condition.

MDA teams arrive to treat stabbing victim in Jerusalem (credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)

Jerusalem District Police Chief, Doron Turgeman, also arrived at the scene, questioning one of the eyewitnesses himself, according to Ynet. Turgeman conducted a situation assessment at the scene of the incident and directed the required operational and investigative efforts.

Palestinian driver slammed his car into manned guard post

Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian driver with an Israeli license plate slammed his car into a manned guard post at the entrance of the Reihan Crossing in the northern West Bank. The guards thwarted the attack without firing and there were no Israeli injuries. The Palestinian driver was taken into custody and evacuated to the hospital.

Also on Saturday, a Palestinian man was killed near the West Bank city of Qalqilyah after illegally crossing the security barrier.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 32-year-old Rabi Arafah Rabi was critically injured by an Israeli bullet in the head. He was evacuated to Darwish Nazzal Hospital in Qalqilya where he died of his injuries.

Three Palestinians crossing into Israel illegally

The IDF said that three Palestinians were identified as crossing into Israel illegally and that they were picked up by a vehicle. A force attempted to stop the car, and one soldier was struck by the car as it tried to flee. The troops opened fire at the vehicle and identified a hit.

The soldier who was hit did not require medical attention and troops are looking for the other suspects.

Palestinian teenager killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jenin

On Friday a Palestinian teenager was killed in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jenin during an arrest raid. The teenager, 19-year-old Salah al-Braiki, was shot in the neck and died at Jenin public hospital.

He was wrapped in a Palestinian Islamic Jihad flag during his funeral.

At least three other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli live ammunition, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The IDF stated that troops returned fire after explosives were thrown and shots fired at them.

During the raid, forces arrested Baraa Alawneh, the cousin of 26-year-old gunman Ahmad Alawneh who was killed by the army during a raid on Jenin in late September.

Border Police said that Alawneh was part of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and was suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and in carrying out attacks.

The violence comes as Israel continues Operation Break the Wave which began after a wave of terror attacks claimed the lives of 20 people. Israeli security forces have arrested over 2,000 suspects since the operation began in April, and over 150 Palestinians have been killed either during clashes or while carrying out attacks.