The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Wife of an Israeli mayor arrested for blackmailing potential opponent

The wife of an Israeli mayor is suspected of hiring two former police officers to spy on a political rival, and extorting him with pictures of him cheating on his wife.

By YOAV ETIEL/WALLA
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 09:23
Israel Police. (photo credit: PEXELS)
Israel Police.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

The wife of an Israeli mayor was arrested on Monday, for blackmailing a politically-involved local businessman.

Aside from her, two former police officers and another suspect were also arrested as part of the investigation.

The businessman was photographed having an affair while in a casino in Europe, according to the police. Those pictures were sent to Likud party officials, alongside claims that the businessman was involved in "sex parties, orgies, alcohol, gambling and objectifying women".  

The police suspect that the mayor's wife allegedly hired two private investigators, former police officers who were fired from Israel police, to spy on the businessman.

The two private investigators took the same flight as the victim, where they saw him with a female companion who is not his wife. They spoke with him and later while the victim and his companion were at a casino, the investigators photographed the couple kissing.

Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

An inner Likud turmoil 

These pictures were later used to blackmail the businessman, demanding he withdraw his candidacy for the mayor's office. He was told that if continues his bid for mayor, the pictures will be sent to people close to him. The businessman refused to retire from the race and the pictures were sent, amongst others, to Likud senior figures like MK Miri Regev, MK Nir Barkat and MK Eli Cohen.

The message was accompanied by false accusations that the businessman was caught participating in "orgy parties and sex", drinking alcohol, consuming drugs and objectifying women.

The victim told his wife about the affair, and by that defused the threat. On Monday morning, the mayor's wife and the two private investigators were arrested and investigated by the police. The mayor, who is not a suspect in this case, gave the police his version of events.

The mayor's wife was brought before a judge to extend her arrest, where her lawyers claimed that she is the one being extorted and requested that the details of the investigation remain censored.

The lawyers representing her said that "she is cooperating with the police" and that the allegation is a "malicious plot".

"She is the one being blackmailed, and in fact, the complainers set her up by running to the police claiming she is extorting them," they added.



Tags Israel police mayor corruption
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by