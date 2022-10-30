The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Lev Leviev's LDD indicted for smuggled 243$ million worth of diamonds

The indictment was filed as part of a plea agreement signed between the parties last month, according to the settlement, LLD will plead guilty and be convicted of smuggling and money laundering.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 13:34

Updated: OCTOBER 30, 2022 13:50
Lev Leviev (photo credit: SCOTT WINTROW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)
Lev Leviev
(photo credit: SCOTT WINTROW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

About four years after the revelation of the "Black Diamond" affair, which dealt with the suspicion of large-scale smuggling of diamonds to Israel coupled with money laundering, the Taxation and Economic Attorney's Office filed an indictment with the Tel Aviv District Court against Reuven Shmalov on Sunday, the CEO of LLD Diamonds owned by the businessman Lev Leviev.

The indictment was filed as part of a plea agreement signed between the parties last month, according to the settlement, LLD will plead guilty and be convicted of smuggling and money laundering, and will be fined and forfeited in the amount of NIS 25 million.

Shmalov, for his part, will also confess and be convicted of smuggling and money laundering and will be sentenced to a year and a half in prison and a fine and forfeiture of 280 thousand shekels.

The case was investigated by Lahav 433's financial investigations unit together with the Tax Authority and is being handled by lawyer Orna Galbstein from the Taxation and Economic Prosecution Office.

Two state witnesses, whose identities are classified, were recruited in the case. Leviev himself was questioned by the police last month, at which time a statement on his behalf said that he was not involved at any stage in smuggling the diamonds. The plea agreement does not include Leviev himself, and it is estimated that the case against him is expected to be closed.

"After a long and thorough investigation, during which the business conduct of Mr. Leviev has been examined, it was found to have no flaws, and his family has been cleared of all suspicions," Leviev's attornies said in response to this indictment. "Mr. Leviev is now asking to dedicate himself to bringing peace to his family and businesses. LLD will honor and full its part in the plea agreement."

"After a long and thorough investigation, during which the business conduct of Mr. Leviev has been examined, it was found to have no flaws, and his family has been cleared of all suspicions,"

Statement by Lev Leviev's attornies

How did LLD smuggle diamonds into Israel?

In the period between March 2008 and 2012, Shmalov worked to smuggle diamonds into Israel for the LLD company through various smugglers.

The smuggling mechanism, according to the indictment, was carried out so that the smugglers received rough diamonds abroad and smuggled them into Israel by hiding them on their bodies, without declaring them at customs, and without Kimberley certificates being attached to the diamonds - indicating that the origin of the diamond is not in conflict zones in Africa.

After that, brokers delivered the smuggled diamonds to the broker-operator or at the offices of the LLD company.

According to the indictment, the value of the smuggled diamonds was more than 70 million dollars (more than NIS 243 million).



Tags indictment police Smuggling diamond Deals
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by