Lev Leviev's LDD indicted for smuggled 243$ million worth of diamonds

About four years after the revelation of the "Black Diamond" affair, which dealt with the suspicion of large-scale smuggling of diamonds to Israel coupled with money laundering, the Taxation and Economic Attorney's Office filed an indictment with the Tel Aviv District Court against Reuven Shmalov on Sunday, the CEO of LLD Diamonds owned by the businessman Lev Leviev.

The indictment was filed as part of a plea agreement signed between the parties last month, according to the settlement, LLD will plead guilty and be convicted of smuggling and money laundering, and will be fined and forfeited in the amount of NIS 25 million.

Shmalov, for his part, will also confess and be convicted of smuggling and money laundering and will be sentenced to a year and a half in prison and a fine and forfeiture of 280 thousand shekels.

The case was investigated by Lahav 433's financial investigations unit together with the Tax Authority and is being handled by lawyer Orna Galbstein from the Taxation and Economic Prosecution Office.

Two state witnesses, whose identities are classified, were recruited in the case. Leviev himself was questioned by the police last month, at which time a statement on his behalf said that he was not involved at any stage in smuggling the diamonds. The plea agreement does not include Leviev himself, and it is estimated that the case against him is expected to be closed.

"After a long and thorough investigation, during which the business conduct of Mr. Leviev has been examined, it was found to have no flaws, and his family has been cleared of all suspicions," Leviev's attornies said in response to this indictment. "Mr. Leviev is now asking to dedicate himself to bringing peace to his family and businesses. LLD will honor and full its part in the plea agreement."

How did LLD smuggle diamonds into Israel?

In the period between March 2008 and 2012, Shmalov worked to smuggle diamonds into Israel for the LLD company through various smugglers.

The smuggling mechanism, according to the indictment, was carried out so that the smugglers received rough diamonds abroad and smuggled them into Israel by hiding them on their bodies, without declaring them at customs, and without Kimberley certificates being attached to the diamonds - indicating that the origin of the diamond is not in conflict zones in Africa.

After that, brokers delivered the smuggled diamonds to the broker-operator or at the offices of the LLD company.

According to the indictment, the value of the smuggled diamonds was more than 70 million dollars (more than NIS 243 million).